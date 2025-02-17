Paris-based sales house MPM Premium has sold Rohan Parashuram Kanawade’s Indian LGBTQ+ drama Cactus Pears to Salzgeber for release in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, fresh off of the film’s Grand Jury Prize win in World Cinema Dramatic Competition at Sundance.

The debut feature is about a 30-something man from the city who must spend a 10-day mourning period for his father in his native village where he bonds with a local farmer.

Cactus Pears was the only Indian film in Sundance’s competition and the first Marathi-language film ever to premiere at the festival. The UK-Indian co-production is produced by Lotus Vision, Moonweave Films, and Bridge Postworks.

MPM premium has also scored EFM deals for Ali Kalthami’s Saudi comedic crime thriller Night Courier (Mandoob), licensing to Trigon in Switzerland and Eurozoom in France.

The film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery strand and centres on a mentally fragile man racing against the clock to help his ailing father, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is fired from his job and has to work as a delivery driver.

Night Courier has gone on to play at several international film festivals including Red Sea, Torino, and Palm Springs. It is produced by Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11.

MPM Premium is also at EFM shopping Jean-Luc Gaget’s French romantic comedy This Charming Girl starring Pauline Clément and Karin Viard, and Marie Rémond’s comedy Vanishing Goats.