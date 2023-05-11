Sundance Film Festival’s 40th edition will run from January 18–28, 2024, festival staff announced on Thursday.

The festival will be presented in person with a “robust selection” of films available online and Sundance said it will announce further details in due course.

As usual the programme will comprise features, shorts, episodic and innovative storytelling in New Frontier.

The festival will screen submissions for consideration via FilmFreeway and opened its submissions today. For features, the early deadline to submit is August 11, the official deadline is September 4, and the late deadline is September 25. Click here for application details.

This year’s event ran from January 19-29 in Park City and Salt Lake City. Acquisition highlights included Netflix’s $20m worldwide buy on Fair Play, Apple’s purchase of Flora And Son, and Searchlight’s worldwide buy on Theater Camp.