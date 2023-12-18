The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has unveiled the Tiger and Big Screen programmes for the 3rd edition, taking place January 25 – February 4, 2024 in the Netherlands.

Justin Anderson’s Swimming Home, starring Mackenzie Davies, Christopher Abbott and Ariane Labed , is among the titles world premiering in the Tiger Competition.

The drama is adapted from Deborah Levy’s novel about a woman who implores the help of a naked stranger found floating in her pool. It is produced by Emily Morgan’s UK outfit Quiddity Films with Bankside Films handling international sales.

The Tiger line-up also includes Alberto Gracia’s La Parra from Spain; Julia De Simone’s Praia Formosa from Brazil and Portugal; and Daniel Mann’s Under A Blue Sun from France and Israel.

The Competition jury includes former IFFR director Marco Mueller with films in the running for a €40,000 prize, and two special jury awards, worth €10,000 each.

The festival will close with La Luna by M. Raihan Halim, the European premiere of the Malaysian comedy about a lingerie store that opens in a small village

Daniele Luchetti’s Confidenza is among the world premieres in the Big Screen competition. The Italian romantic drama is based on the novel by Domenico Starnone about trust and secrets in a marriage.

Big Screen awards a €30,000 prize and a guaranteed theatrical release in the Netherlands.

The full programme for IFFR talks will be announced mid-January but the festival has revealed that some of the speakers include Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio; Rachel Maclean, one of this edition’s artists in Focus; German director Alexander Kluge; and Anne Fontaine, a filmmaker from Luxembourg.

Tiger Competition *

Flathead (Australia)* dir. Jaydon Martin

Grey Bees (Ukr)*, dir. Dmytro Moiseiev

Kiss Wagon (Ind)*, dir. Midhun Murali

Me, Maryam, The Children and 26 Others (Iran-Ger-Czech)*, dir. Farshad Hashemi

Moses (Fin)*, dirs. Jenni Luhta, Lauri Luhta

La Parra (Sp)*, dir. Alberto Gracia, 2024

Praia Formosa (Brazil-Portugal)*, dir. Julia De Simone

Rei Tanaka Toshihiko, 2024, Japan, world premiere

Reise der Schatten (Switz)*, dir. Yves Netzhammer

She Fell To Earth (HK)*, dir. Susie Au

sr, (Ger)*, dir. Lea Hartlaub

Swimming Home (UK)*, dir. Justin Anderson

Under A Blue Sun (Fr-Israel)*, dir. Daniel Mann

Big Screen

Aire: Just Breathe (Dominican Republic-Sp)*, dir. Leticia Tonos Paniagua

Children of War and Peace (Fin)*, dir. Ville Suhonen

Confidenza (It)*, dir. Daniele Luchetti

Eternal (Den-Ice-Nor)*, dir. Ulaa Salim

Milk Teeth (Ger-Switz)*, dir. Sophia Bösch

The Old Bachelor (Iran)*, dir. Oktay Baraheni

Portrait of a Certain Orient (Bra-It-Leb)*, dir. Marcelo Gomes

Seven Seas Seven Hills (Ind)*, dir. Ram

Steppenwolf (Kazakhstan)*, dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Tenement (Cam)*, dirs. Inrasothythep Neth, Sokyou Chea

The Worst Man in London (Port)*, dir. Rodrigo Areias,

Yohanna (Indonesia-UK-It)*, dir. Robby Ertanto

* world premiere