US sales outfit WME Independent has sold theatrical rights to Taiwanese horror The Bridge Curse: Ritual to a raft of Asian territories.

Directed by Lester Hsi, the film has sold to Hong Kong (Edko Films), Singapore and Malaysia (Clover Films), Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia and Nepal (Westec Media), the Philippines (Pioneer Films) and Vietnam (Mockingbird Pictures).

It marks the sequel to Hsi’s feature debut The Bridge Curse, which proved a hit at the Taiwanese box office in 2020, and was the most-watched Taiwanese film on Netflix that year, according to the streamer. It also opened at the top of the Hong Kong box office.

The director has reunited with producer Alain Hao and actors JC Lin and Summer Meng for the sequel.

The film is based on an urban legend of the most haunted university in Taiwan where an architect disrupted the school’s feng shui during construction and turned it into a beacon for supernatural entities. Years later, when testing an augmented reality game involving dark rituals to summon the dead, a group of students unwittingly unleash a swarm of evil spirits into the world.

“We are committed to unlock the full potential of each film entrusted to us with a strategic focus on collaboration, maximizing, exposure and connecting our films with buyers,” said Nelson Mok, the Singapore-based WME Independent agent who handled the deals.

”We want to show the market that there’s value in securing the theatrical release of these films. For the sustainability of the industry and to establish the recognition of the filmmakers so that their future work will have a following,” he added.