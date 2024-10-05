Taiwanese sales company Applause Entertainment is launching sales of fantasy romance Measure In Love, starring Angela Yuen and Hsu Kuang-Han and produced by Sylvia Chang.

The romantic fantasy is set for release in 2025 and marks the directorial feature debut of Hong Kong’s Kung Siu Ping, a seasoned assistant director whose credits include Overheard 2 and 3, and Chang-directed Love Education.

Measure In Love was shot entirely in Hong Kong — in both Cantonese and Mandarin language — with a cast led by local rising star Yuen (The Narrow Road) and Hsu (Taiwanese blockbuster Marry My Dead Body). The love story transcends time and centres on a couple who are ageing at different speeds.

It is backed by Hong Kong’s Film Development Fund and Chang’s Hong Kong-based Red On Red, along with Applause Entertainment, 1 Production, Abico Plus and Taiwan Mobile’s MyVideo. Man Lim Chung is production designer.

Chang, who is also a renowned actress, was recently given an honourable mention for her performance in Daughter’s Daughter at Toronto. Taiwanese distributor-turned sales agent Applause Entertainment Taiwan’s previous title Abang Adik is Malaysia’s entry for the Oscars.