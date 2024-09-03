Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) has unveiled a selection of 63 titles for its 2024 project market from directors including Kiwi Chow and Hsieh Pei-ju and producers such as Fran Borgia and Sylvia Chang.

The diverse line-up comprises 38 in-development, 13 work-in-progress film titles and 12 series, and marks the first time the entire selection has been revealed in one announcement.

The projects will be presented at the Golden Horse event, which will take place in Taipei from November 18-20. In addition to a large delegation from Taiwan, there are also projects from Southeast Asia, mainland China and international collaborations that involve Japan, the US, Canada, Ireland and Brazil.

The selection showcases a mix of acclaimed and emerging directors including Chow, Hsieh, Lau Kok-rui, Lou Yi-an, Tang Yi, Yan Xiaolin, Yeo Joon-han and Yeo Siew-hua, and renowned producers such as Borgia, Chang, Stefano Centini, Jeremy Chua, Patrick Mao Huang and Liao Chin-sung.

The 13 WIP projects are either in production or in post-production. Several of them are from Taiwan, including noir road film Running Wild, directed by Wang Yi-ling and executive produced by Liao Ching-sung; Blind Love directed by Chou Mei-yu and starring Ariel Lin, who is also an executive producer; Before The Bright Day by director Tsao Shih-han and executive producer Yee Chih-yen, which revisits the experiences of growing up in the 1980s; and period suspense film Where The River Flows, a true story directed by Lai Chun-yu.

A further five WIP projects bring regional perspectives: Malaysian filmmaker Yeo Joon-han’s dark comedy You Are Here; Singaporean director Ang Geck Geck Priscilla’s Ah Girl, which looks at the separation of parents through a child’s eyes; Ng Hiu-tung’s No Time For Goodbye, the story of a Hong Konger seeking asylum in the UK; Wong Ka-ki’s I Heard That They Are Not Going To See Each Other Anymore, a fantasy romance that explores the alienation and confusion of urbanites; and black magic horror film Kong Tao by Malaysian directors Yong Choon-lin and Goh Pei-chiek.

Rounding up the WIP section are four documentaries: One Day In The Future by Jiang Xuan-nian and Ji Hang, an exploration of gender diversity and family; Mok Kawn-ling’s A Thousand Winds, which documents social movements in Hong Kong; Wang An-min’s The Rover, a story about mountain guides; and Wild Road by Chen Chiao-wei, a deep dive into the troubling situation facing wild animals.

In-development

The 38 in-development projects include directors and screenwriters who are previous winners or nominees of the Golden Horse Awards. They include Wake Me Up When The Mourning Ends by Lau Kok-rui, winner of Golden Horse Award for best new director for The Sunny Side Of The Street; Water Of Immortality by Lin Chun-yang (Eye of The Storm), which portrays the touching story of sculptor Huang Tu-shui and his wife; revenge horror The Room Raising Children’s Soul by Chang Yao-sheng (A Leg); and Snake In The Dreamscapes by Lou Yi-an (Goddamned Asura), a story of three past-life dreams uncovering three murder mysteries.

Further titles include The Cat Out Of The Bag by Wang I-fan (Get the Hell Out), about a girl’s quest for revenge; You Are Wanted by Jim Wang (Cha Cha For Twins), based on a true story about a fugitive who accidentally becomes a teacher and helps a dropout girl; Soul in Chinatown by Jevons Au (Trivisa), in which a fake exorcist gets caught up in a cross-border exorcism; and Festival by Yan Xiao-lin (Carp Leaping Over Dragon’s Gate), which exposes the suspicious nature of human beings through a series of brutal murders in a rural village.

Several in-development projects distinguish themselves as comedies. These include God’s Lie In The Wonderland by veteran Hong Kong producer Roger Lee and director Kris Li, who uses a bizarre aquatic monster as a metaphor for the absurdities of real estate; Grannies Revenge by Hsieh Pei-ju (Heavy Craving), which sees a women’s avengers squad seek justice from their unscrupulous husbands; Western Trust Family by Remii Huang (Let’s Talk About CHU), an absurd comedy about a family whose plans to move up in life cause their lives to blow up; horror film My Ancestors: PUA Masters, the directorial debut of The Tag-Along producer Chen Shin-chi; Aoharu Point by Chiang Chin-lin (Café·Waiting·Love), an adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name about a fantasy campus romance; and Tales Of Yokelan From Malaysia by Tang Yi (Cannes short film Palme d’Or winner All the Crows In The World), in which a 70-year-old widow in New York finds a second chance at love.

The in-development section also presents projects that address social issues through the crime and horror genres. Far End Of Heaven by Tsao Jui-yuan (Seqalu: Formosa 1867), and executive produced by Golden Horse Award-winning actress Sylvia Chang, tells the story of a father and son on a wilderness escape; Truth In Quarters by Boi Kwong (Geylang), explores society’s interpretation of truth through a bizarre murder case; The Day Before Tomorrow by Lee Yi-fang (Little Blue) depicts the stress that the education system puts on students; Will You Please Reply, Please? by Jeffrey Poon recounts the disillusionment of speculators in post-1997 Hong Kong; Stranger by Japanese director Kenichi Ugana is a new type of horror story fuelled by the curses spread through online communities; The Right Choice is a romantic thriller by Thai director Eakasit Thairaat; and Isolation, in which Golden Harvest Award winner Yu Chih-chieh uses a zombie crisis amid the cross-strait tension to highlight the perspective of residents on Taiwan’s offshore islands.

Several renowned documentary directors tackle various issues. The Songs From Within by Elvis Lu (A Holy Family), focuses on the cultural identity of indigenous youth; Chu Hsien-che’s The Boat unravels a long-buried historical injustice; To Unpathed Waters by Waro Hsueh (E.Sha Age) chronicles the pilgrimage of a whitewater kayaking adventurer; Exodus from China’s Li Wei (Silence In The Dust) portrays young people’s confusion about freedom in the post-pandemic era.

Two animation features join the in-development lineup: Boy A-Nee-Gu Gets Into Trouble Again! by Jack Shih, adapted from the writings of Luo Yi-jun, and The Dog That Lost His Home by Chen Qiang, in which five people who lost their families look for a way to end the war.

Series titles

The 12 series projects mark the fifth edition of the series section. Among the fantasy and sci-fi titles are Super Cat, produced by Golden Horse Award-winning director Huang Hsin-yao, which deconstructs the world through the fantastical experiences of 10 delivery workers; Islanders by co-directors Yao Hung-I, Shen Ko-shang, and Wu Mi-sen, which blends AI technology with traditional folklore and social issues; Survival Guide for Doomsday Kids by Kiwi Chow and his team behind Beyond the Dream, tells the survival story of two siblings in a world where all adults have perished; Reincarnated As A Character In A Taiwanese Soap Opera, But I Can’t Speak Taiwanese!, produced by local TV drama queen Elsie Yeh; Lin Han’s Shining Again follows an anti-fan who travels back in time to prevent an idol from debuting; and Fairies Tales is adapted from the fantasy-romance novel by Chang Man-chuan.

Crime and suspense are also a focus. The Fundamentals by Yeo Siew-hua, whose latest film Stranger Eyes is the first ever from Singapore to compete in Venice, uncovers the darkness of a cult through a series of decapitation murders; Godless by Chen Kuan-chung (The Victims’ Game) delves into the inner world of a female perpetrator; and The Grinning Goat by Ho Cheuk-tin is adapted from a bestselling novel about college students who accidentally stumble into an alternate dimension.

The award winners for the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion be announced on November 20.