Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) has revealed a diverse selection of 46 films for its 2023 project market, including directors Huang Hsin-yao, Tom Lin Shu-yu and Hsu Chih-yen from Taiwan, Lam Sum and Ng Ka-leung from Hong Kong and Daishi Matsunaga from Japan

The market is scheduled to take place from November 20-22 during the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival with a the total prize pool of nearly $250,000 (NT$8m), including a grand prize worth $32,000 (NT$1m). All projects in the selection are eligible to apply for two funding schemes offered by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA): the Creative Content Development Program (CCDP) and the International Co-funding Program (TICP).

The selection features seven works-in-progress titles: Number 2, the sequel to Singapore director Ong Kuo Sin’s Golden Horse winning and box office hit Number 1; Transamazonia by South Africa-born award-winning director Pia Marais; Hong Kong director Leung Kin-pong’s Semi, which explores the trauma of Hong Kong’s youth; Nelicia Low’s Pierce, a Singapore-Taiwan-Poland co-production about a fencer from an extreme family; and Out Of Nowhere, Julian Lee’s absurdist workplace comedy.

Two documentary films are in the works-in-progress section: Hearing From The Dolphin by Zhang Hong-jie, winner of the Golden Harvest Award for best documentary, and Fate With God by Lee Kang-ling about a female medium and possession by the deity Ji Gong.

The remaining 39 projects are all in development, including many previous Golden Horse Awards winners and nominees such as Huang Hsin-yao (The Great Buddha+, Classmates Minus) who takes on the legend of Taiwanese treasure hunters in Super-Reasoning Treasure Hunt.

Tom Lin Shu-yu (Winds of September, The Garden of Evening Mists) teams with actress Kimi Hsia for This is How I Love You, a suspenseful and unconventional romance; Chang Jung-chi (Touch of the Light, We Are Champions) presents Dangling, a survival adventure about a window cleaner who gets trapped on a high-rise building; Laha Mebow, who was named Golden Horse best director for Gaga last year, weaves a cross-era love story through Tayal mythology in her new film, Sayun’s Dreams; and Lee Yi-shan, winner of the Golden Horse best live-action short film awards, makes her feature debut with female boxing film Chewing Gum.

Several previous Golden Horse best new director winners and nominees are readying new projects. Tseng Ying-ting (The Abandoned) presents When Wander Boy Meets Wonder Girl, a poignant illegal immigrant love story; Joseph Hsu Chen-chieh (Little Big Women) portrays a frantic groom simultaneously organising two weddings in Double Happiness; Hsu Chih-yen (Dear Ex) tells the story of a washed-up singer who uses rap to sell fish in Straight Outta Fishtown; and Umin Boya (KANO) portrays the beauty of the Rukai people through the eyes of children in Lezeme.

Hong Kong is well represented by projects from Lam Sum (The Narrow Road), who follows a female football player as she chases her dreams in a foreign land in Off The Ball; Amos Why (Far Far Away) whose latest film Hibernal Solstice is a collaboration with talents from four regions; Yeung Leung-chuen (screenwriter of Hong Kong Family) whose The Playwright’s Stories is about the Hong Kong diaspora; Ng Ka-leung (producer and screenwriter of Ten Years) presents Mindgration, the tale of a young immigrant possessed by a British ghost; Macau-born Tracy Choi (Sisterhood) whose Be Ordinary focuses on female self-growth and discovery; Rita Hui Nga-shu (Decameron) along with The Sunny Side of the Street producer Peter Yam, explores the depths of crime in Endless Tenderness; and Sasha Chuk (Fly Me To The Moon), along with Jun Li (Drifting), highlights the complexities of a young girl’s coming of age in It Is Just A Summer Thing.

The FPP selection also includes international co-productions. Japan’s Daishi Matsunaga (Egoist) presents a Taiwanese-Japanese love story spanning 13 years in Until That Day; Taiwan-Korea collaboration Anomalies by If Chen (The Post-Truth World) is an exploration of human wickedness; House Of The Beast by Singapore’s Boi Kwong (Geylang) is a thrilling take on school bullying; both A Woman Builds by Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka, and Malaysian director Kang Sze-wen’s Take Me Home are adaptations drawn from personal experiences; Hong Kong-France co-production Cloud Of The Unknown is developed from the animated fantasy short of the same name by Gao Yuan; and Singapore-Hong Kong co-production Z Town by Sam Loh is an interactive film in which audiences must navigate challenges to escape.

A further 18 series projects were previously announced, bringing the total number of projects to 64 this year.

2023 FPP Selected Projects

Anomalies

Dir If Chen

Pro Cody Huang, Jasmine Park

Prodco Type·Writers

Be Ordinary

Dir Tracy Choi

Pro Estela Valdivieso Chen, SUNG Chin-hsuan, Hazel Wu

Prodco Serendipity Films

Exec pro Jacqueline Liu, Estela Valdivieso Chen

Be With You

Dir Terry FU Tien-yu

Pro Austin Lin, KUO Zi-chi

Prodco ASOBI Production

Exec pro Austin LIN

Chewing Gum

Dir LEE Yi-shan

Pro LIN Yu-yeh, KUO Ming-jung

Prodco The Handyman, Island X Pictures

Exec pro HO Ping

Cloud Of The Unknown

Dir GAO Yuan

Pro Isabelle Glachant

Prodco Chinese Shadows

Exec pro Isabelle Glachant

Dangling

Dir CHANG Jung-chi

Pro Rachel Chen, TUNG Ting-an

Prodco We Are Champions Films

Exec pro Rachel Chen

Double Happiness

Dir Joseph HSU Chen-chieh

Pro Clifford Miu

Prodco Splash Pictures

Endless Tenderness

Dir Rita HUI Nga-shu

Pro Peter Yam

Prodco 70 Plus Production

The Faceless Girl

Dir WONG King-fai

Pro OUYANG Sing

Prodco Frontline Film, Outland Film Production

Exec pro LIN Shih-ken, WONG King-fai

Grandma Loves You

Dir FAN Chung-chi

Pro TSAI Jia-yin

Prodco Tua-Tshut Films Ltd.

Exec pro Ning CHANG

Lezeme

Dir Umin Boya

Pro HSIEH Chun-yao, HSU Guo-lun

Prodco Power Stone Production

Exec pro Darian Chou

The Haunted Socialite

Dir CHANG Yao-sheng

Pro CHEN I-chih

Prodco Kawada James Film

Exec pro LIAO Ching-sung

Hibernal Solstice

Dir Amos Why

Pro Edwin Fung, CHEN Pao-ying, Teresa Kwong, Amos Why

Prodco Dot 2 Dot Production, Gray Wolf Production, Benchmark Films, Tucker Film SRL

Exec pro Amos Why, Andrew Choi, Sabrina Baracetti, LIN Pei-yi

The Horse

Dir LAN Yi-tzu

Pro Celine Kao, Stephanie Su

Prodco Ksana Films, Original Films

Exec pro LIAO Ching-sung

House Of The Beast

Dir Boi Kwong

Pro Jimz Lee

Prodco B-01 Films

Exec pro Jack Neo

It Is Just A Summer Thing

Dir Sasha Chuk

Exec pro Jun Li

Pro Jun Li

Prodco Good Sin Production

Little Lover

Dir TSAI Yi-fen

Pro Sylvia SHIH Yea-chun

Prodco Even Pictures

Exec pro CHANG Chia-lu, CHANG Feng-mei

Live Like Cat & Man

Dir Shaun Su

Pro CHANG Ya-ting, Eric XIE Xiang-yu

Prodco Strong Productions

Exec pro Peter Lai

Malevolent Realm

Dir CHANG Kai-xiang

Pro Charlyn Ng, Terry Chen

Prodco IFA Media

Mindgration

Dir NG Ka-leung

Pro Felix Tsang

Prodco Haven Productions

My Phoenix Sister

Dir KAO Huai-ju

Pro HSIEH Chun-yao, Fenda Lyn

Prodco JL 19films

Exec pro CHEN Yu-hsun

Off The Ball

Dir LAM Sum

Pro Mani MAN Pui-hing, TANG Kwok-yan

Prodco Together Production

Exec pro Mani MAN Pui-hing, TANG Kwok-yan

The Playwright’s Stories

Dir YEUNG Leung-chuen

Pro CHU Yun-ting

Prodco Goodnight Production, Studio Lynnchen

Exec pro LIAO Ching-sung

Rescue

Dir SHEN Chi

Pro Jaja Huang

Prodco Blossom Film, Genesis Wave Film

Exec pro LIN Shih-ken, Xander Guo

Sayun’s Dreams

Dir Laha Mebow

Pro Rex Kuo

Prodco Spi Tayal, Sky Films Entertainment

Exec pro Eric Liang

The Seaside Town

Dir CHEN Yung-chi

Pro KUO Bo-tsun, Miranda Wan

Prodco Positivity Films

Straight Outta Fishtown

Dir HSU Chih-yen

Pro Caster Wang, Vincent Chen

Prodco inJECT Films

Exec pro Dela Chang

Super-Reasoning Treasure Hunt

Dir HUANG Hsin-yao

Pro YANG Yao-ju

Prodco A-Yao Film

Exec pro Meow-b

Take Me Home

Dir KANG Sze-wen

Pro WONG Kew-soon

Prodco Janji Pictures Production

That Burning House

Dir TSAI Yin-chuan

Pro Eric Yeh

Prodco The Movie Bird Films

Exec pro Isaac Li, LEE Yi-fang

That Year, 162 Rainfalls

Dir LIEN Chien-hung

Pro Sarso Chou, Walter Lin

Prodco Good Things Marketing Integration

Exec pro Gavin Lin

This Is How I Love You

Dir Tom LIN Shu-yu

Pro WU Chi-yu

Prodco An Attitude Production

Exec pro LEE Lieh

Trapped In Yellow

Dir TSAI Chia-ying

Pro CHEN Shin-chi, TSENG Han-hsien

Prodco The Tag-Along

Exec pro CHEN Shin-chi, TSENG Han-hsien

When Wander Boy Meets Wonder Girl

Dir TSENG Ying-ting

Pro David Tang, Alba Hu

Prodco Rumble Pictures

Exec pro David Tang

A Woman Builds

Dir HUANG Ji, OTSUKA Ryuji

Pro OTSUKA Ryuji, KUO Ming-jung, Fran Borgia

Prodco Island X Pictures, YGP-FILM, Akanga Film Asia

Under The Same Boat

Dir CHANG Ming-yu

Pro JU Jau-yan

Prodco Pterodactyl IMC

Until That Day

Dir Daishi Matsunaga

Pro Shinji Ogawa, Tetsuo Inoue

Prodco Bridgehead

You Are Not Alone

Dir LIN Chun-yang

Pro Steve Wang, Mimi Wang

Prodco Ocean Entertainment

Exec pro Iaz Sun, Mimi Wang

Z Town

Dir Sam Loh

Pro CHOW Wai-thong, Ronan Wong

Prodco August Pictures, Kino (Asia) Industries

Exec pro CHOW Wai-thong, Ronan Wong

2023 WIP Selected Projects

Fate With God

Dir LEE Kang-ling

Pro Lynn Chen, Joseph Lee

Prodco HMH Films

Hearing From The Dolphin

Dir ZHANG Hong-jie

Pro TING Chung-ying

Prodco Ruddy Production

Exec pro HUNG Chun-hsiu

Number 2

Dir ONG Kuo Sin

Pro Tim LAW Hsien-hwee

Prodco mm2 Entertainment, Byleft Productions

Exec pro TOONG Soo-wei

Out Of Nowhere

Dir Julian Lee

Pro WANG Yun-ming

Prodco Askafilm Production

Exec pro Vivian Chiang

Pierce

Dir Nelicia Low

Pro Sam Chua Weishi, Jeremy Chua, Patrick Mao Huang, John M Lo, Izabela Igel

Prodco Pōtocol, Flash Forward Entertainment, Harine Films

Semi

Dir LEUNG Kin-pong

Pro WONG Wan-sze

Prodco Electric Diamond Production, Eyes Front Pictures

Exec pro Saville Chan, WONG Wan-sze

Transamazonia

Dir Pia Marais

Pro Sophie Erbs, Stefano Centini

Prodco Volos Films, Gaïjin