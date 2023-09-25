Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) has revealed a diverse selection of 46 films for its 2023 project market, including directors Huang Hsin-yao, Tom Lin Shu-yu and Hsu Chih-yen from Taiwan, Lam Sum and Ng Ka-leung from Hong Kong and Daishi Matsunaga from Japan
The market is scheduled to take place from November 20-22 during the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival with a the total prize pool of nearly $250,000 (NT$8m), including a grand prize worth $32,000 (NT$1m). All projects in the selection are eligible to apply for two funding schemes offered by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA): the Creative Content Development Program (CCDP) and the International Co-funding Program (TICP).
The selection features seven works-in-progress titles: Number 2, the sequel to Singapore director Ong Kuo Sin’s Golden Horse winning and box office hit Number 1; Transamazonia by South Africa-born award-winning director Pia Marais; Hong Kong director Leung Kin-pong’s Semi, which explores the trauma of Hong Kong’s youth; Nelicia Low’s Pierce, a Singapore-Taiwan-Poland co-production about a fencer from an extreme family; and Out Of Nowhere, Julian Lee’s absurdist workplace comedy.
Two documentary films are in the works-in-progress section: Hearing From The Dolphin by Zhang Hong-jie, winner of the Golden Harvest Award for best documentary, and Fate With God by Lee Kang-ling about a female medium and possession by the deity Ji Gong.
The remaining 39 projects are all in development, including many previous Golden Horse Awards winners and nominees such as Huang Hsin-yao (The Great Buddha+, Classmates Minus) who takes on the legend of Taiwanese treasure hunters in Super-Reasoning Treasure Hunt.
Tom Lin Shu-yu (Winds of September, The Garden of Evening Mists) teams with actress Kimi Hsia for This is How I Love You, a suspenseful and unconventional romance; Chang Jung-chi (Touch of the Light, We Are Champions) presents Dangling, a survival adventure about a window cleaner who gets trapped on a high-rise building; Laha Mebow, who was named Golden Horse best director for Gaga last year, weaves a cross-era love story through Tayal mythology in her new film, Sayun’s Dreams; and Lee Yi-shan, winner of the Golden Horse best live-action short film awards, makes her feature debut with female boxing film Chewing Gum.
Several previous Golden Horse best new director winners and nominees are readying new projects. Tseng Ying-ting (The Abandoned) presents When Wander Boy Meets Wonder Girl, a poignant illegal immigrant love story; Joseph Hsu Chen-chieh (Little Big Women) portrays a frantic groom simultaneously organising two weddings in Double Happiness; Hsu Chih-yen (Dear Ex) tells the story of a washed-up singer who uses rap to sell fish in Straight Outta Fishtown; and Umin Boya (KANO) portrays the beauty of the Rukai people through the eyes of children in Lezeme.
Hong Kong is well represented by projects from Lam Sum (The Narrow Road), who follows a female football player as she chases her dreams in a foreign land in Off The Ball; Amos Why (Far Far Away) whose latest film Hibernal Solstice is a collaboration with talents from four regions; Yeung Leung-chuen (screenwriter of Hong Kong Family) whose The Playwright’s Stories is about the Hong Kong diaspora; Ng Ka-leung (producer and screenwriter of Ten Years) presents Mindgration, the tale of a young immigrant possessed by a British ghost; Macau-born Tracy Choi (Sisterhood) whose Be Ordinary focuses on female self-growth and discovery; Rita Hui Nga-shu (Decameron) along with The Sunny Side of the Street producer Peter Yam, explores the depths of crime in Endless Tenderness; and Sasha Chuk (Fly Me To The Moon), along with Jun Li (Drifting), highlights the complexities of a young girl’s coming of age in It Is Just A Summer Thing.
The FPP selection also includes international co-productions. Japan’s Daishi Matsunaga (Egoist) presents a Taiwanese-Japanese love story spanning 13 years in Until That Day; Taiwan-Korea collaboration Anomalies by If Chen (The Post-Truth World) is an exploration of human wickedness; House Of The Beast by Singapore’s Boi Kwong (Geylang) is a thrilling take on school bullying; both A Woman Builds by Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka, and Malaysian director Kang Sze-wen’s Take Me Home are adaptations drawn from personal experiences; Hong Kong-France co-production Cloud Of The Unknown is developed from the animated fantasy short of the same name by Gao Yuan; and Singapore-Hong Kong co-production Z Town by Sam Loh is an interactive film in which audiences must navigate challenges to escape.
A further 18 series projects were previously announced, bringing the total number of projects to 64 this year.
2023 FPP Selected Projects
Anomalies
Dir If Chen
Pro Cody Huang, Jasmine Park
Prodco Type·Writers
Be Ordinary
Dir Tracy Choi
Pro Estela Valdivieso Chen, SUNG Chin-hsuan, Hazel Wu
Prodco Serendipity Films
Exec pro Jacqueline Liu, Estela Valdivieso Chen
Be With You
Dir Terry FU Tien-yu
Pro Austin Lin, KUO Zi-chi
Prodco ASOBI Production
Exec pro Austin LIN
Chewing Gum
Dir LEE Yi-shan
Pro LIN Yu-yeh, KUO Ming-jung
Prodco The Handyman, Island X Pictures
Exec pro HO Ping
Cloud Of The Unknown
Dir GAO Yuan
Pro Isabelle Glachant
Prodco Chinese Shadows
Exec pro Isabelle Glachant
Dangling
Dir CHANG Jung-chi
Pro Rachel Chen, TUNG Ting-an
Prodco We Are Champions Films
Exec pro Rachel Chen
Double Happiness
Dir Joseph HSU Chen-chieh
Pro Clifford Miu
Prodco Splash Pictures
Endless Tenderness
Dir Rita HUI Nga-shu
Pro Peter Yam
Prodco 70 Plus Production
The Faceless Girl
Dir WONG King-fai
Pro OUYANG Sing
Prodco Frontline Film, Outland Film Production
Exec pro LIN Shih-ken, WONG King-fai
Grandma Loves You
Dir FAN Chung-chi
Pro TSAI Jia-yin
Prodco Tua-Tshut Films Ltd.
Exec pro Ning CHANG
Lezeme
Dir Umin Boya
Pro HSIEH Chun-yao, HSU Guo-lun
Prodco Power Stone Production
Exec pro Darian Chou
The Haunted Socialite
Dir CHANG Yao-sheng
Pro CHEN I-chih
Prodco Kawada James Film
Exec pro LIAO Ching-sung
Hibernal Solstice
Dir Amos Why
Pro Edwin Fung, CHEN Pao-ying, Teresa Kwong, Amos Why
Prodco Dot 2 Dot Production, Gray Wolf Production, Benchmark Films, Tucker Film SRL
Exec pro Amos Why, Andrew Choi, Sabrina Baracetti, LIN Pei-yi
The Horse
Dir LAN Yi-tzu
Pro Celine Kao, Stephanie Su
Prodco Ksana Films, Original Films
Exec pro LIAO Ching-sung
House Of The Beast
Dir Boi Kwong
Pro Jimz Lee
Prodco B-01 Films
Exec pro Jack Neo
It Is Just A Summer Thing
Dir Sasha Chuk
Exec pro Jun Li
Pro Jun Li
Prodco Good Sin Production
Little Lover
Dir TSAI Yi-fen
Pro Sylvia SHIH Yea-chun
Prodco Even Pictures
Exec pro CHANG Chia-lu, CHANG Feng-mei
Live Like Cat & Man
Dir Shaun Su
Pro CHANG Ya-ting, Eric XIE Xiang-yu
Prodco Strong Productions
Exec pro Peter Lai
Malevolent Realm
Dir CHANG Kai-xiang
Pro Charlyn Ng, Terry Chen
Prodco IFA Media
Mindgration
Dir NG Ka-leung
Pro Felix Tsang
Prodco Haven Productions
My Phoenix Sister
Dir KAO Huai-ju
Pro HSIEH Chun-yao, Fenda Lyn
Prodco JL 19films
Exec pro CHEN Yu-hsun
Off The Ball
Dir LAM Sum
Pro Mani MAN Pui-hing, TANG Kwok-yan
Prodco Together Production
Exec pro Mani MAN Pui-hing, TANG Kwok-yan
The Playwright’s Stories
Dir YEUNG Leung-chuen
Pro CHU Yun-ting
Prodco Goodnight Production, Studio Lynnchen
Exec pro LIAO Ching-sung
Rescue
Dir SHEN Chi
Pro Jaja Huang
Prodco Blossom Film, Genesis Wave Film
Exec pro LIN Shih-ken, Xander Guo
Sayun’s Dreams
Dir Laha Mebow
Pro Rex Kuo
Prodco Spi Tayal, Sky Films Entertainment
Exec pro Eric Liang
The Seaside Town
Dir CHEN Yung-chi
Pro KUO Bo-tsun, Miranda Wan
Prodco Positivity Films
Straight Outta Fishtown
Dir HSU Chih-yen
Pro Caster Wang, Vincent Chen
Prodco inJECT Films
Exec pro Dela Chang
Super-Reasoning Treasure Hunt
Dir HUANG Hsin-yao
Pro YANG Yao-ju
Prodco A-Yao Film
Exec pro Meow-b
Take Me Home
Dir KANG Sze-wen
Pro WONG Kew-soon
Prodco Janji Pictures Production
That Burning House
Dir TSAI Yin-chuan
Pro Eric Yeh
Prodco The Movie Bird Films
Exec pro Isaac Li, LEE Yi-fang
That Year, 162 Rainfalls
Dir LIEN Chien-hung
Pro Sarso Chou, Walter Lin
Prodco Good Things Marketing Integration
Exec pro Gavin Lin
This Is How I Love You
Dir Tom LIN Shu-yu
Pro WU Chi-yu
Prodco An Attitude Production
Exec pro LEE Lieh
Trapped In Yellow
Dir TSAI Chia-ying
Pro CHEN Shin-chi, TSENG Han-hsien
Prodco The Tag-Along
Exec pro CHEN Shin-chi, TSENG Han-hsien
When Wander Boy Meets Wonder Girl
Dir TSENG Ying-ting
Pro David Tang, Alba Hu
Prodco Rumble Pictures
Exec pro David Tang
A Woman Builds
Dir HUANG Ji, OTSUKA Ryuji
Pro OTSUKA Ryuji, KUO Ming-jung, Fran Borgia
Prodco Island X Pictures, YGP-FILM, Akanga Film Asia
Under The Same Boat
Dir CHANG Ming-yu
Pro JU Jau-yan
Prodco Pterodactyl IMC
Until That Day
Dir Daishi Matsunaga
Pro Shinji Ogawa, Tetsuo Inoue
Prodco Bridgehead
You Are Not Alone
Dir LIN Chun-yang
Pro Steve Wang, Mimi Wang
Prodco Ocean Entertainment
Exec pro Iaz Sun, Mimi Wang
Z Town
Dir Sam Loh
Pro CHOW Wai-thong, Ronan Wong
Prodco August Pictures, Kino (Asia) Industries
Exec pro CHOW Wai-thong, Ronan Wong
2023 WIP Selected Projects
Fate With God
Dir LEE Kang-ling
Pro Lynn Chen, Joseph Lee
Prodco HMH Films
Hearing From The Dolphin
Dir ZHANG Hong-jie
Pro TING Chung-ying
Prodco Ruddy Production
Exec pro HUNG Chun-hsiu
Number 2
Dir ONG Kuo Sin
Pro Tim LAW Hsien-hwee
Prodco mm2 Entertainment, Byleft Productions
Exec pro TOONG Soo-wei
Out Of Nowhere
Dir Julian Lee
Pro WANG Yun-ming
Prodco Askafilm Production
Exec pro Vivian Chiang
Pierce
Dir Nelicia Low
Pro Sam Chua Weishi, Jeremy Chua, Patrick Mao Huang, John M Lo, Izabela Igel
Prodco Pōtocol, Flash Forward Entertainment, Harine Films
Semi
Dir LEUNG Kin-pong
Pro WONG Wan-sze
Prodco Electric Diamond Production, Eyes Front Pictures
Exec pro Saville Chan, WONG Wan-sze
Transamazonia
Dir Pia Marais
Pro Sophie Erbs, Stefano Centini
Prodco Volos Films, Gaïjin
