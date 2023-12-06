One of the most prominent international figures attending this year’s Red Sea is Tunisian-French producer, distributor and studio-owner Tarak Ben Ammar.

Ben Ammar, who brought over 60 movies such as Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Life of Brian to shoot in Tunisia, owns Italy’s production and distribution banner Eagle Pictures and French production facility Studios de Paris. Eagle Pictures recently co-produced The Equaliser 3 with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Speaking to Screen, Ben Ammar compared Saudi’s nascent film industry to “California in the 1920s when cinema really blew up.”

[The Saudi] market is very interesting to me. They have the means and the vision, they want to open up the country – not necessarily to let Western influence take over but to create their world.”

Ben Ammar, whose uncle was the first president of Tunisia, has been coming to Saudi Arabia regularly for the past 40 years. He said Prince Badr, the Saudi minister of culture, reached out to him to ask his help as part of moves to develop the industry in 2019.

“It’s exciting for me because I’ve always dreamt that there would be a rich Gulf country that would promote culture in the field of cinema. I see that as wonderful for young filmmakers in this part of the world.”

“So yes, I volunteered to come and help them to either invest or to co finance - all kinds of options are on the table, because the private sector is also very dynamic here.”

As well as the the country’s Cultural Development Fund and a 40% tax credit for productions, he noted that Saudi “a lot of wealthy families who would love to be involved in the film business if it’s commercially sustainable.”

He also cited the growth of the Saudi box office, saying that Equaliser 3 “practically took $6m here when it only hit $3m in Italy and $3m in Spain.”

“Here, they have a big market. So, you could have a situation where a Saudi partner can co-produce a movie, be a partner overseas and also exploit his own territory.”

Ben Ammar said he was exploring distribution and bringing big movies to the country in partnership with Saudis. “That is why I am here – to partner with other Saudis. I’ve met with a lot of business people and a lot of financial people.”