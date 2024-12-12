Tunisian drama Red Path, directed by Lotfi Achour, scooped the Golden Yusr for best film and the prize for best director at the 4th Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday (December 12).
The main award was presented by jury head and Oscar-winning US filmmaker Spike Lee at the closing ceremony of the festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
On stage, Lee declared that it was also Achour’s birthday, meaning the best film and director awards are quite the present, coming with cash prizes of $100,000 and $30,000 respectively.
Red Sea Yusr Awards 2024
Golden Yusr Best Feature Film
Red Path (Tunisia) dir. Lotfi Achour
Silver Yusr Feature Film
To A Land Unknown (Pal) dir. Mahdi Fleifel
Yusr Best Director
Lotfi Achour, Red Path (Tunisia)
Yusr Jury Prize
Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo (Egypt) dir. Khaled Mansour
Yusr Best Actor
Mahmoud Bakri, To A Land Unknown (Pal)
Yusr Best Actress
Mariam Sherif, Snow White (Egypt)
Yusr Best Screenplay
Songs Of Adam (Iraq) scr. Oday Rasheed
Yusr Cinematic Achievement
To Kill A Mongolian Horse (China-HK-Mongolia) dir. Tao Qiu
Golden Yusr Best Short Film
Hatch (Iran) dirs. Alireza Kazemipour, Panta Mosleh
Silver Yusr Short Film
Alazar (Eth) dir. Beza Hailu Lemma
Short Film Special Mention
Children Of Barzagh (UAE) dir. Ahmed Kattab
Additional Festival Awards
Asharq Best Documentary
State Of Silence (Mex) dir. Santiago Maza
Chopard Emerging Saudi Talent
Roula Dakheelallah (Saudi) My Driver And I
Film AlUla Audience Award International Film
Little Jafna (Fr) dir. Lawrence Valin
Film AlUla Audience Award Saudi Film
Hobal, dir. Abdulaziz Alshlahei
