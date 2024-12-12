Tunisian drama Red Path, directed by Lotfi Achour, scooped the Golden Yusr for best film and the prize for best director at the 4th Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday (December 12).

The main award was presented by jury head and Oscar-winning US filmmaker Spike Lee at the closing ceremony of the festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Scroll down for full list of winners

On stage, Lee declared that it was also Achour’s birthday, meaning the best film and director awards are quite the present, coming with cash prizes of $100,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Red Sea Yusr Awards 2024

Golden Yusr Best Feature Film

Red Path (Tunisia) dir. Lotfi Achour

Silver Yusr Feature Film

To A Land Unknown (Pal) dir. Mahdi Fleifel

Yusr Best Director

Lotfi Achour, Red Path (Tunisia)

Yusr Jury Prize

Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo (Egypt) dir. Khaled Mansour

Yusr Best Actor

Mahmoud Bakri, To A Land Unknown (Pal)

Yusr Best Actress

Mariam Sherif, Snow White (Egypt)

Yusr Best Screenplay

Songs Of Adam (Iraq) scr. Oday Rasheed

Yusr Cinematic Achievement

To Kill A Mongolian Horse (China-HK-Mongolia) dir. Tao Qiu

Golden Yusr Best Short Film

Hatch (Iran) dirs. Alireza Kazemipour, Panta Mosleh

Silver Yusr Short Film

Alazar (Eth) dir. Beza Hailu Lemma

Short Film Special Mention

Children Of Barzagh (UAE) dir. Ahmed Kattab

Additional Festival Awards

Asharq Best Documentary

State Of Silence (Mex) dir. Santiago Maza

Chopard Emerging Saudi Talent

Roula Dakheelallah (Saudi) My Driver And I

Film AlUla Audience Award International Film

Little Jafna (Fr) dir. Lawrence Valin

Film AlUla Audience Award Saudi Film

Hobal, dir. Abdulaziz Alshlahei