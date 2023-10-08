Thai production and sales company M Pictures has lined up a string of horror titles including Poj Arnon’s Good Night at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM).

Good Night is a horror comedy about five high school students who move into a cheap rental house ahead of their university entrance exam, only to find out that a mysterious girl lives next door and haunting whispers can be heard at night. Seasoned director Poj has made more than 30 films, including Bangkok Love Story and more recently Tiger Running, which grossed more than $1.35m (THB50m) in Thailand earlier this year.

M Pictures is also selling Piyapan Choopech’s action-comedy Mr Mana, starring Nine-Naphat Siangsomboon (Friend Zone), Oat-Pramote Pathan and Ja R-Siam-Nongpanee Mahadthai. Both Good Night and Mr Mama are scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024.

Further horror titles on M Pictures’ lineup are Khui-Taweewar Wantha’s Death Whisperer and Kriangkrai Monwichit’s The Djinn’s Curse, which has grossed a strong $812,000 (THB30m) following its release on September 28.

Death Whisperer stars Nadech Kugimiya (The Con-Heartist) and is set to open on October 26 as the first Thai film to be released on Imax and the third Thai film to have final mix in Dolby Atmos. The theatrical rights of the film have been sold to Indonesia (PT Inter Solusindo), Malaysia (Suraya), Myanmar (JCGV), Singapore (KillerMud), Taiwan (VieVision Pictures) and Vietnam (Mockingbird). It will be released in Laos and Cambodia through M Pictures’ partner Major Cineplex.

M Pictures’ romantic comedy Love Live Long!, directed by Mook Piyakarn Bootpraser, is the second highest local film in 2023 to date, having grossed close to $2.7m (THB100m).