Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice has failed to impress the critics on Screen’s Cannes jury grid, recording the lowest score so far this year of 1.7.

The film tells Donald Trump’s origin story, with Sebastian Stan playing the future president and Jeremy Strong his ruthless lawyer and mentor Roy Cohn.

It earned eight scores of two (average), plus two ones (poor) and a zero (bad) from Kong Rithdee from The Bangkok Post.

With a 1.7, it is just below Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada, which previously occupied the bottom of the grid with 1.8.

The scores are also in for David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds, which stars Vincent Cassel as a grieving man invents a way to stay close to his dead wife.

Our critics were divided, with six of them awarding the directors’ seventh Cannes competition entry three stars (good). However, two twos and four ones dragged the average down to 2.1 overall.

No film has averaged higher than three on this year’s jury grid so far, with the highest placed title currently Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance with 2.7.

Next up on the grid is Sean Baker’s Anora, Christophe Honore’s Marcello Mi and Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope.

The jury grid is once again updating live on screendaily.com.