Disney has moved 20th Century Studios/New Regency/Tri-State Pictures’ The Bikeriders off its December 1 release date, avoiding a clash with the opening weekend of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé through AMC.

The drama is currently unset. It premiered at Telluride, recently played BFI London Film Festival and has been regarded as an awards contender.

The ongoing actors strike means stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Michael Shannon would not have been able to promote the film, which is not based on existing intellectual property and would benefit from pre-release publicity more than higher profile films.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is almost certain to dominate the usually quiet post-Thanksgiving session when it opens in North America on December 1, although it is unlikely to generate the kind of numbers seen by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour last weekend.

That AMC release ruled the North American charts on $92.8m for the second highest October opening weekend of all time behind Warner Bros’ Joker on $96.2m in 2018.