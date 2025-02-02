Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist won film of the year at the 2025 London Film Critics’ Circle awards - its one award of the night - with 15 films honoured accross 18 categories.

Scroll down for full list of winners

Conclave, Nickel Boys and A Real Pain collected two prizes each at the ceremony, held at London’s May Fair Hotel on February 2 and hosted by Mark Kermode.

Conclave won British/Irish film of the year and actor of the year for Ralph Fiennes. Nickel Boys’ RaMell Ross collected director of the year whilst the technical achievement award went to its cinematographer Jomo Fray. Jessie Eisenberg was named screenwriter of the year for A Real Pain, with his co-star Kieran Culkin winning supporting actor of the year.

Actress of the year went to Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths, with Zoe Saldaña winning supporting actress of the year for Emilia Pérez. The latter was also honoured with the Derek Malcolm award for innovation.

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light collected foreign language film of the year; No Other Land won documentary of the year; and animated feature of the year went to Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Anora’s Mikey Madison won the breakthrough performer prize, with Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt winning breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker.

Saoirse Ronan collected the British/Irish performer of the year prize for her work in Blitz and The Outrun.

Daniel Craig was honoured with the Dilys Powell award for excellence.

The awards are voted for by the 210-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the long-standing UK critics’ organisation. For eligibility, films had to be released in UK cinemas or on leading streaming services between mid-February 2024 and mid-February 2025.

London Critics’ Circle 2025 awards

Film of the year - The Brutalist

Foreign language film of the year - All We Imagine As Light

Documentary of the year - No Other Land

Animated feature of the year - Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

British/Irish film of the year - Conclave

Director of the year - RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Screenwriter of the year - Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Actress of the year - Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Actor of the year - Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Supporting actress of the year - Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Supporting actor of the year - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Breakthrough performer, Mikey Madison, Anora

Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker - Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap

British/Irish performer of the year (for body of work) - Saoirse Ronan, Blitz and The Outrun

Young british/irish performer of the year - Nykiya Adams, Bird

British/irish short film of the year - Wander To Wonder

Technical achievement award - Nickel Boys, cinematography by Jomo Fray

Dilys Powell award for excellence in film - Daniel Craig

Derek Malcolm award for innovation - Zoe Saldaña