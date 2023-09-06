Sales agency The Coven and sister label Foxglove Entertainment head to TIFF with a slate of films led by the Juggalo crime caper Off Ramp.

Nathan Tape directed the story about a couple of degenerate Juggalos – the term given to fans of hip hop group Insane Clown Posse – who journey through America’s grim underbelly to attend The Gathering of the Juggalos, the one place where they feel accepted. The cast includes trans actor Scott Turner Schofield.

The Coven holds worldwide rights to Off Ramp, which will play in competition in November at New Orleans Film Festival. Co-writer-producer Tim Cairo’s previous films Dark Nature and Lowlife have played Fantasia Film Festival and 2017 selection Lowlife was acquired by IFC Midnight.

Tape, who also co-wrote, said: “I like stories about outsiders, outcasts, freaks and weirdos. Those who are misunderstood and unlikely to emerge as the heroes. As I did my research on Juggalos I found something beautiful, a simple notion that lies at the root of Juggalo culture: acceptance.”

The Coven head Priscilla Ross Smith described the film as “a refreshing, wild ride unlike anything on the market”.

The slate includes worldwide rights on the market premiere of Way Down Bundy, a story of life and love story starring emerging force Jeremy Ford of the recent Netflix hit Fear Street alongside Steve Guttenberg.

Crime comedy drama Shelter In Solitude rounds out the roster and stars Siobhan Fallon Hogan (SNL) and Peter Macon (Shameless) in the tale of a prisoner on Death Row who befriends a washed-up Country singer turned guard.

International rights are available on the film, which will play in AMC and Regal cinemas in the US in October following a deal with the producers.

Other titles available for North America include The Last Front, a First World War epic starring Iain Glen which has sold to Dutch Filmworks for Benelux; and Bark, a single location thriller which will premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month and stars Michael Weston (Home Before Dark).

The Coven president Kendall Anlian will attend TIFF from September 7-10.