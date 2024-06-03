True Brit Entertainment has picked up Michael Sarnoski’s thriller The Death Of Robin Hood for release in UK-Ireland. The film is set to star Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer.



A24 will release in the US. WME Independent is representing sales.

The US feature sees Robin Hood grappling with his past life of crime and murder, and faced with a shot at redemption. Production is set to start around February 2025 with shoot location yet to be confirmed. Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett are producing through Ryder Picture Company and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Lyrical Media is fully financing the film.

US filmmaker Sarnoski’s credits include A Quiet Place: Day One.

Zygi Kamasa’s True Brit Entertainment distribution and financing outfit now has a slate of seven titles, including 500 Miles starring Bill Nighy, killer rodent horror comedy The Scurry and Gurinder Chadha’s Christmas Carol.