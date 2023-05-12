The Exchange has acquired word sales rights to documentary The White Mountain and will commence sales talks at the Cannes market next week.

Luke Wiles (The Life Of Earth) and Gwyn Williams (Lost Treasures Of Egypt) are co-directing the film, in post, which follows elite skier Hadley Hammer and mountain rescue team member Bastien Fleury as they bear witness to the consequences of climate change on Mont Blanc.

Malcolm Wood (IMAX Presents The Last Glaciers) serves as producer, and executive producers are James Reed (My Octopus Teacher), Bahman Naraghi (Snowden) and The Exchange founder Brian O’Shea (Emmy-winning Street Gang).

“The White Mountain is a powerful and moving film that explores the human connection to nature, a reminder of nature’s beauty and danger,” said Nat McCormick, The Exchange’s president of worldwide sales and distribution.

The Exchange Cannes 23 line-up includes Maria Bakalova, Jean Reno, Ty Simpkins and Connie Nielsen in Birdseye; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lucy Liu and Octavia Spencer in Nobody Nothing Nowhere; Orlando Bloom in The Cut; Neponset Circle starring Guy Pearce; and Peter Dinklage in The Thicket.