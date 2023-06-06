Andrew Herwitz’s The Film Sales Company has boarded worldwide sales rights on three films set to receive their world premieres at Tribeca Festival.

Michael Selditch’s Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field premieres in Spotlight Documentary and chronicles the work of feted costume designer Field, who earned global renown for the likes of Sex And The City and Ugly Betty and garnered an Oscar nod for The Devil Wears Prada.

Kim Cattrall, Lily Collins Sarah Jessica Parker, Darren Star, Michael Urie and Vanessa Williams are among the interviewees who discuss their collaborations with Field, whose accomplishments include early-career patronage of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The world premiere is scheduled for June 15.

Bad Like Brooklyn Dance Hall directed by Ben DiGiacomo and Dutty Vannier plays in Spotlight+ and explores the emergeance of dancehall in the 1980s and 1990s as Jamaican immigrants brought the music, dancing, and vibes of their home to New York City.

Shaggy served as executive producer on the film, which premieres on June 8.

US Narrative Competition entry Lost Soulz directed by Katherine Propper takes place in the underground hip-hop scene as aspiring young rapper Sol (Sauve Sidle) leaves to join a touring group of hip-hop artists when his best friend with whom he lives overdoses. The film premieres on June 11.

Herwitz said, “These films each display an electric energy that grabbed my attention. I think audiences (and buyers) will feel the same. This promises to be a great Tribeca.”