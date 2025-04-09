The Fithian Group, founded by former top exhibition lobbyists John Fithian, Patrick Corcoran, and Jackie Brenneman, said on Wednesday that Lost & Found In Cleveland will be the first feature from the beta development phase of its theatrical distribution and online digital marketplace Attend.

The holiday season comedy from Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak will open nationwide on November 7 and gets a 45-day exclusive theatrical window – the minimum length called for by exhibitors at CinemaCon last week.

The Fithian Group is in the early stages of booking theatres and aims to migrate the process to Attend’s suite of automated tools. The data-driven platform is designed to connect filmmakers directly to theatre owners and help with the logistics of booking. Filmmakers retain all rights when they use Attend.

June Squibb, Martin Sheen, Dennis Haysbert, and Stacy Keach are among the cast on Lost & Found In Cleveland, which premiered at Newport Beach Film Festival last year and takes place over 24 hours as five people cross paths when an antiques show rolls into their Midwestern city.

The cast includes Jon Lovitz, Dot-Marie Jones, Loretta Devine, Liza Weil, Santino Fontana, Esther Povitsky, Jeff Hiller, Rory O’Malley, Yvette Yates Redick, Benjamin Steinhauser, and Mark L. Walberg, host of Antiques Roadshow. Guterman and Gerchak are producers.

The Fithian Group serves as executive producers. Its three founding partners are developing technologies through Attend to accommodate mid-range features that have disappeared from cinemas, international titles seeking distribution in North America, and independent films that might reach broader audiences through data-driven theatre selection, scheduling and marketing.

“Lost & Found in Cleveland is precisely the kind of movie that benefits from changing outdated business models around a theatrical release,” said founding partner Brenneman. “Attend allows for unprecedented collaboration between filmmakers, theatre owners, and marketers in expanding the reach of theatrical moviemaking.

”Keith and Marisa bring filmmaking passion, a legendary ensemble cast, and brand partnerships with their social media reach to combine with the local marketing power of targeted movie theatre locations.”