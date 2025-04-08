German filmmaker Werner Herzog will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the 82nd Venice Film Festival (August 27-September 6).

The director has screened several films at the festival including 2009’s Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

Of receiving the award, Herzog said: “I have always tried to be a Good Soldier of Cinema, and this feels like a medal for my work. Thank you.

“However, I have not gone into retirement. I work as always. A few weeks ago, I just finished a documentary in Africa, Ghost Elephants, and at this moment, I am shooting my next feature film, Bucking Fastard, in Ireland. I am developing an animated film, based on my novel, The Twilight World, and I am acting the voice of a creature in Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming animated film. I am not done yet.

Throughout his career, Herzog had written, produced and directed over 70 films including Fitzcarraldo, Aguire, The Wrath Of God and Grizzly Man. In 2009, he was nominated for an Oscar in best documentary for Encounters At The End Of The World and was awarded a lifetime achievement at the European Film Awards in 2019.

Venice director Alberto Barbera said: “Herzog’s career is both fascinating and hazardous because it involves total commitment and putting oneself on the line to the point of physical risk, where catastrophe constantly lurks.”