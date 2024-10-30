Citing a need to boost the supply line to the challenged exhibition sector, a trio of former top lobbyists has announced a data-driven, digital theatrical distribution marketplace designed to transform how independent filmmakers and rights-holders book and release theatrical films.
The Fithian Group – which was launched in November 2023 by former National Association of Theatre Owners executives John Fithian, Patrick Corcoran, and Jackie Brenneman – said the upcoming Attend platform is designed to allow filmmakers to connect their films directly to theatre owners and help with the losgistis of booking.
It comes at a time when the number of theatrical releases has been shrinking, exacerbated by a shift in supply to streaming, and struggling under the enduring impact of the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.
The Fithian Group said the Attend platform will champion mid-range films that have largely disappeared from cinemas, as well as international films seeking release in North America, and films that typically receive limited theatrical release and could reach broader audiences through data-driven theatre selection, scheduling and marketing. The partners first spoke about the idea in an interview with Screen earlier this year.
The Fithian Group is working with the support of Vista Group and its technologies and solutions portfolio. Filmmakers will be able to upload details and materials of their films directly onto the Attend platform. Exhibitors can search the database, while Attend also recommends films to exhibitors based on the preferences of their individual theatres and audiences. The platform also facilitates the logistics of getting films on screen.
Attend will initially become available in the United States and Australia, with an alpha phase in the United States starting in the first quarter of 2025.
The initiative has earned early endorsement from several dozen leading filmmakers, among them: Bruna Papandrea, Ted Hope, David Lancaster, Steven Soderbergh, Effie Brown, Damien Chazelle, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Kevin Walsh, Gale Anne Hurd, Patty Jenkins, and Cathy Schulman. Scroll to the bottom to read the full list.
“Attend expands possibilities for filmmakers and non-studio movies to reach audiences and to expand the reach and efficiency of existing distributors,” said Brenneman. “Over many years of grappling with the challenges and opportunities facing the theatrical market worldwide, as industry leaders we have sought solutions that grow the business for all stakeholders. That is why we are grateful for the support of many filmmakers for Attend from Steven Soderbergh to Ted Hope to Patty Jenkins and more.”
According to The Fithian Group, the number of films released declined by 26% between 2017-19 and 2022-23. In these time periods, the number of non-studio films grossing $400,000 fell by 29%, contributing to a 38% decline in revenue and 47% in admissions.
The partners noted the decline of non-tentpole wide releases and its impact on revenue and admissions was evident prior to Covid. In the category of films grossing $50-100m, a 40% decline in the number of releases in 2019 compared to 2004, meant 261million lost admissions and $1bn in lost revenue annually.
The filmmakers who have come out in support of Attend said, “A modern, democratic, data-driven marketplace providing an efficient and effective way to distribute all genres of film directly to theatres and audiences is a vital need for our industry and art form. We look forward to using this important new tool for our work.”
The list of filmmakers in support of the Attend platform, in alphabetical order, appears below:
Chris Bender
Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa, Bona Fide Productions
Juliet Berman, Spiral Stairs Entertainment
Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal, Escape Artists
Nina Yang Bongiovi, Significant Productions
Effie Brown, Gamechanger
Kristin Burr, Burr! Productions
Anne Carey, Purple Pebble Pictures
Susan Cartsonis and Suzanne Farwell, Resonate Entertainment
Guymon Casady, Entertainment 360
Liza Chasin
Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton, Wild Chickens
Bruce Cohen, Bruce Cohen Productions
Dan Levy Dagerman and Selina Ringel, Two Hands Productions
Naomi Despres, Artina Films
Dean Devlin, Electric Entertainment
Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Di Bonaventura Pictures
Jonathan Eirich, Rideback
Marc Evans
Erik Feig, Picturestart
Bradley Fischer, Wise Owl Media
Craig Flores, Bread & Circuses Entertainment
Gary Foster, Gary Foster Productions, Inc.
Dede Gardner, Plan B Entertainment
Todd Garner, Broken Road Productions
Howard Gertler, Little Punk
Emile Gladstone, Latchkey
Sarah Green, Brace Cove Productions
Carla Hacken, Paper Pictures
John Hall, Retinue Media
Margot Hand, Picture Films
Joe Hart, Hartland Studios
Alex Heineman, The Picture Company
David Hoberman, Hobie Films
Ted Hope, HopeForFilm, Double Hope Films
Leah Holzer, Defiant By Nature
Gale Anne Hurd, Valhalla Entertainment
Dan Janvey
Patty Jenkins, Wicious Pictures
Loretha Jones
Caroline Kaplan
Jonathan King
Cathy Konrad, Tree Line Film
David Koplan, Magnetic Fields Entertainment
Karyn Kusama, Familystyle Film
David Lancaster, Rumble Films
Greg Lauritano, Black Magic
Andrew Lazar, Mad Chance
Laura Lewis, Rebelle Media
Stephen Love, Made With Love Media
Nimitt Mankad, Inimitable Pictures
Andrew Miano, Depth of Field
Rob McGillivray, Tip-Top Productions
Tom McNulty, MC2 Entertainment
Paul Mezey
Kevin Misher, Misher Films
Gil Netter, Netter Productions
Siena Oberman, Artemis Pictures
Sev Ohanian, Proximity Media
Jamie Patricof, Hunting Lane Films
Heather Rae, Iron Circle Pictures
James Reatchlous, Two Daughters Entertainment
Amy Redford, RedSkye Productions
Nathan Ross, Lilyrose Productions
Aaron Ryder, Ryder Picture Company
Peter Samuelson, Philmco Media
Cathy Schulman, Welle Entertainment
Jonathan Schwarz, Super Crispy Entertainment
Stacey Sher
Natalie Simpkins, 19Creative
Steven Soderbergh, Extension 765
Christina Steinberg, Locksmith Animation
Laure Sudreau, Ouroboros Entertainment
Lynette Howell Taylor, 51 Entertainment
Bob Teitel, State Street Pictures
Suzanne Todd
Mark Vahradian, Di Bonaventura Pictures
Monique Walton, Bluestack Media
Kevin Walsh, The Walsh Co.Jim Whitaker - Whitaker Entertainment
No comments yet