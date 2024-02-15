Munich-based The Playmaker has boarded Sandra Hüller starring comedy Two To One.

Directed by Natja Brunckhorst, Two To One is about a rebellious household who find millions of East German Marks in the turmoil of the currency union in 1990 - and take what they can carry. Hüller, who is Oscar-nominated for her role in Anatomy Of A Fall, stars alongside Max Riemelt (Sense8) and Ronald Zehrfeld (Phoenix).

Two To One is billed as a comedy with a strong social undercurrent about money, work and collective activism. It is the second film by writer-director Brunckhorst, who is also known as the actress of Christiane F. (1982). The film is produced jointly by ROW Pictures and zischlermann filmproduction. German distribution is handled by X-Verleih.

ROW Pictures is also currently producing Markus Schleinzer’s film new film Rose, also with Sandra Hüller in the lead, in a co-production with Austrian producer Schubert Füm.

Zischlermann’s current slate includes Brunckhorst’s next planned feature film The Opposite Of White as well as Ronny Trockers upcoming Eden Sonata and Henrika Kulls’ Central Station.

The Playmaker team is unveiling a first exclusive promo of Two To One at EFM.

Meanwhile, The Playmaker has also taken on sales for female driven action thriller Early Birds, the first Swiss film in collaboration with Netflix.

A neo Noir thriller, Early Birds tells the story of two women, who after a deadly party form an uneasy alliance against brutal drug dealer and cops. It is directed by Michael Steiner and is produced by Hugofilm features in collaboration with Netflix and Oneplus.

Other highlights from Playmaker’s slate include dark thriller The G directed by Karl R. Hearne, which premiered at Tallinn Black Nights FF 2023, the family animation Ploey 2 and family film The Chaos Sisters Feat. Penguin Paul.

