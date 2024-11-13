Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance and Magnus von Horn’s crime drama The Girl With The Needle have both won two craft prizes each at the European Film Awards.

They are among eight winners of the Excellence Awards for the arts and craft of filmmaking which will be presented at the European Film Awards on December 7 in Lucerne.

For The Substance, Benjamin Kračun won the prize for best European Cinematography. The film also won the best European visual effect award for Bryan Jones, Pierre Procoudine-Gorsky, Chervin Shafaghi and Guillaume Le Gouez.

The Girl With The Needle won the European production design prize for Jagna Dobesz, and the European original score prize for Frederikke Hoffmeier.

The European editing prize went to Juliette Welfling for Emilia Pérez, while the European costume design category was won by Tanja Hausner for The Devil’s Bath.

Evalotte Oosterop took European make-up & hair for When The Light Breaks.

European sound was won by Marc-Olivier Brullé, Pierre Bariaud, Charlotte Butrak, Samuel Aïchoun & Rodrigo Diaz for Souleymane’s Story.

The jury members for the Excellence Awards were: composer Dascha Dauenhauer (Germany), production designer Miljen Kreka Kljakovic (Serbia), make-up artist Barbara Kreuzer (Germany), costume designer Katarzyna Lewinska (Poland), VFX supervisor Iñaki Madariaga (Spain), cinematographer Kate McCullough (Ireland), editor Laurent Sénéchal (France) and sound designer Joakim Sundström (Sweden).