UK arthouse cinema chain, distribution company and streaming platform Curzon has been bought by the US’ Fortress Investment Group.

Curzon has been owned by Charles Cohen’s distribution and production company Cohen Media Group since December 2019.

In a statement, Fortress said the acquisition would secure the jobs of Curzon’s more than 350 employees.

“Curzon is an iconic film company, with global recognition for its long legacy of releasing and connecting independent and critically acclaimed films to UK audiences,” said Allison Swayze, managing director at Fortress. “We’re pleased to acquire Curzon, and bring our support to the company’s dedicated team. Curzon has exciting near-term plans which include expanding its cinema footprint, and delivering awards and release plans for an exciting slate of films.

”Our acquisition secures the jobs of more than 350 employees, and helps Curzon continue to offer film fans a range of independent and blockbuster movies both in cinema and at home.”

Curzon, of which London-bassed Ed Fletcher has been CEO since November 2023, taking over from Philip Knatchbull, operates 16 cinemas and 46 screens in the UK, as well as distributor Curzon Film and the Curzon Home Cinema streaming service.

It is riding high with the release of Rich Peppipatt’s Kneecap, which has grossed over £2m at the UK and Ireland box office and garnered 14 Bifa nominations.

Upcoming acquisitions include awards hopefuls Flow and Julie Keeps Quiet.