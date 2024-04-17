German director Ilker Çatak’s The Teachers’ Lounge has won the 2024 Lux European Audience Film Award.

The Teachers’ Lounge was one of five films shortlisted for the award alongside Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s 20,000 Species Of Bees, Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves, French director Nicolas Philibert’s On The Adamant and Estonian director Anna Hints’ Smoke Sauna Sisterhood.

Organised by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinema since 2020, the Lux Audience Award combines the ratings of the European public with the ratings of MEPs, each accounting for 50% of the final result.

The Award was presented last night at a ceremony in the European Parliament’s hemicycle in Brussels.

European Parliament vice-president Evelyn Regner said: “Culture and cinema in particular play a pivotal role in solidifying our sense of a shared European identity. The values at the heart of our European democracy are the same as the ones depicted in today’s films.”

The Teachers’ Lounge had its world premiere in the Panorama section of the 2023 Berlinale. It was Germany’s submission to the 2023 Academy Awards.