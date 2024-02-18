UK-based sales firm Together Films has acquired worldwide rights to The Walk, the second film from Honeyland director Tamara Kotevska.

Documentary The Walk follows a young Syrian refugee in Turkey who processes the trauma of losing her home and family through a gigantic puppet named Amal.

It debuted at Doc NYC in November. The Walk is produced by Harri Grace, David Lan, Tracey Seaward and Orlando von Einsiedel, for Grain Media, the UK firm behind Oscar-nominated Virunga and Oscar-winning short The White Helmets.

It was made in association with Participant, The Walk Productions, Handspring Puppet Company, Good Chance Theatre, Loft Films, Karam Foundation, Cinegryphon Entertainment, MBK Productions, Wildchild Content and OXO Production.

Together will present it to buyers at the Berlinale, SXSW and CPH:DOX.

Together Films CEO Sarah Mosses described The Walk as “a crucial cinematic film, which serves as a powerful testament to the resilience and hope of millions of displaced people, especially children.”

“Together Films’ innovative and exciting approach to documentary distribution makes them the perfect partner for a film like this,” added Grace.