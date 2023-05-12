The Yellow Affair has boarded international sales for Mark Leonard Winter’s feature directorial debut The Rooster starring Hugo Weaving (The Lord Of The Rings) and Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent).

When the body of his oldest friend is found buried in a shallow grave, a small-town cop, forms a strange relationship with a volatile hermit who may have been the last person to see his friend alive.

Winter is an acclaimed actor who previously appeared in The Dressmaker, Elvis and Top of the Lake: China Girl.

Geraldine Hakewill and MahVeen Shahraki produce for Thousand Mile Productions. Executive producers include Susie Montague-Delaney. Patrick James and Michael Kantor.

The Yellow Affair has also bolstered its slate pre-Cannes with Chuck Chuck Baby, Janis Pugh’s musical and love story that is selected for the Great 8 Cannes showcase from the BFI and British Council. The modern-day musical, now in post, is set in a Welsh chicken factory.

Chuck Chuck Baby is produced through Artemisia Films by Anne Beresford, Adam Partridge, Andrew Gillman and Peggy Cafferty.

The cast includes Louise Brealey (Brian and Charles), Annabel Scholey (The Split), Sorcha Cusack (Mrs Brown’s Boys), Celyn Jones (The Almond and the Seahorse) and Emily Fairn (The Responder). The film is backed by the BFI, BBC Film, Ffilm Cymru Wales and Moment Film Group.