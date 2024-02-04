Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers lead the winners at the 2024 London Film Critics’ Circle awards, with three prizes each.

At the ceremony held this evening (Sunday, February 4) in London, The Zone Of Interest received film of the year, director of the year and the technical achievement award – the latter for Mica Levi and Johnnie Burn for music and sound.

Scroll down for the full list of winners

All Of Us Strangers received British/Irish film of the year, actor of the year for Andrew Scott, and was one of the films credited in Paul Mescal’s British/Irish performer of the year award, alongside God’s Creatures, Foe and Carmen.

The inaugural international breakthrough performance award went to 2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow Mia McKenna-Bruce, for her lead role in Mubi’s How To Have Sex; while the film’s writer-director, 2021 Screen Star Molly Manning Walker took British-Irish breakthrough filmmaker.

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron won the first-ever animated film award, with 20 Days In Mariupol taking the documentary prize and Past Lives receiving the foreign-language film of the year award.

In the week when it was confirmed it will remain an independent unit within Channel 4, Film4 continued its excellent awards season, having developed and backed nine of the 17 competitive winners across The Zone Of Interest, All Of Us Strangers, How To Have Sex and Poor Things. The latter title took best actress for Emma Stone.

Jeffrey Wright was in attendance to accept the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film, presented to him by his American Fiction director Cord Jefferson.

The awards are voted for by the 210-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the long-standing UK critics’ organisation. For eligibility, films had to be released in UK cinemas or on leading streaming services between mid-February 2023 and mid-February 2024.

The awards will be a boost for The Zone Of Interest and All Of Us Strangers ahead of this month’s Bafta Film Awards, where the former title has nine nominations and the latter has six.



London Critics’ Circle 2024 awards

Film of the year – The Zone Of Interest

Foreign-language film of the year – Past Lives

Documentary of the year – 20 Days In Mariupol

Animated film of the year – The Boy And The Heron

Director of the year – Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

Screenwriter of the year – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall

Actress of the year – Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor of the year – Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

Supporting actress of the year – Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Supporting actor of the year – Charles Melton, May December

Breakthrough performance of the year – Mia McKenna-Bruce, How To Have Sex

British/Irish film of the year – All Of Us Strangers

Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker – Molly Manning Walker, How To Have Sex

British/Irish performer of the year – Paul Mescal, for All Of Us Strangers, God’s Creatures, Foe, Carmen

Young British/Irish performer of the year – Lola Campbell, Scrapper

British/Irish short film of the year – The Veiled City

Technical achievement award – Mica Levi, Johnnie Burn, music & sound, The Zone Of Interest

Dilys Powell award: excellence in film – Jeffrey Wright

Derek Malcolm award for innovation – Colman Domingo