A wide open awards season saw the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) award The Zone Of Interest best film and Jonathan Glazer best director, while Sandra Huller, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph dominated the gender-neutral acting categories.

The LAFCA best film picks are a strong bellwether of Oscar best picture nominations, with only five winners since 2000 missing out on a nod. Last year’s winner for example, Everything Everywhere All At Once, went on to win best picture at the Academy Awards.

Anatomy Of A Fall earned three awards in a rousing finale to an excellent weekend in which Justine Triet’s mystery won five awards including best film at European Film Awards.

In the latest round of recognition from critics groups, LAFCA has awarded best lead actress to Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall and The Zone Of Interest, and Stone for Poor Things. Runners up were Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

McAdams is honoured in the supporting category for Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, and Randolph for The Holdovers. Runners up were Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Lily Gladstone, regarded as a lead performer by many other awards groups, for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Martin Scorsese’s crime epic was not honoured with a single award after it was named best film by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) last week. Oppenheimer, best director winner at NYFCC, was also shut out, although it came runner-up in the best film category.

Announcing their choices online on Sunday ahead of the January 13 2024 awards ceremony, LAFCA named Anatomy Of A Fall best foreign language film and Frederick Wiseman’s Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros best documentary, while the best animation award has gone to Hiyao Miyazaki for The Boy And The Heron – a record-breaker at the weekend box office in North America.

Celne Song wn the New Generation award for Past Lives, mirroring her best first film triumph at NYFCC.

Full ist of 2023 LAFCA winners

Best Picture

The Zone Of Interest

Runner-Up: Oppenheimer

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

Runner-Up: Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Leading Performances

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall and The Zone Of Interest AND Emma Stone, Poor Things

Runners-Up: Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers, Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Supporting Performances

Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret AND Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Runners-Up: Ryan Gosling, Barbie, Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best Screenplay

Andrew Haigh, All Of Us Strangers

Runner-Up: Samy Burch, May December

Best Cinematography

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Runner-Up: Rodrigo Prieto, Killers Of TheFlower Moon and Barbie

Best Editing

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy Of A Fall

Runner-Up: Jonathan Alberts, All Of Us Strangers

Best Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Barbie

Runner-Up: Shona Heath and James Price, Poor Things

Best Music/Score

Mica Levi, The Zone Of Interest

Runner-Up: Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

Runner-Up: Totem

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film

Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros

Runner-Up: The Eternal Memory

Best Animation

The Boy And The Heron

Runner-Up: Robot Dreams

New Generation

Celine Song, Past Lives.