A wide open awards season saw the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) award The Zone Of Interest best film and Jonathan Glazer best director, while Sandra Huller, Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph dominated the gender-neutral acting categories.
The LAFCA best film picks are a strong bellwether of Oscar best picture nominations, with only five winners since 2000 missing out on a nod. Last year’s winner for example, Everything Everywhere All At Once, went on to win best picture at the Academy Awards.
Anatomy Of A Fall earned three awards in a rousing finale to an excellent weekend in which Justine Triet’s mystery won five awards including best film at European Film Awards.
In the latest round of recognition from critics groups, LAFCA has awarded best lead actress to Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall and The Zone Of Interest, and Stone for Poor Things. Runners up were Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
McAdams is honoured in the supporting category for Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, and Randolph for The Holdovers. Runners up were Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Lily Gladstone, regarded as a lead performer by many other awards groups, for Killers Of The Flower Moon.
Martin Scorsese’s crime epic was not honoured with a single award after it was named best film by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) last week. Oppenheimer, best director winner at NYFCC, was also shut out, although it came runner-up in the best film category.
Announcing their choices online on Sunday ahead of the January 13 2024 awards ceremony, LAFCA named Anatomy Of A Fall best foreign language film and Frederick Wiseman’s Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros best documentary, while the best animation award has gone to Hiyao Miyazaki for The Boy And The Heron – a record-breaker at the weekend box office in North America.
Celne Song wn the New Generation award for Past Lives, mirroring her best first film triumph at NYFCC.
Full ist of 2023 LAFCA winners
Best Picture
The Zone Of Interest
Runner-Up: Oppenheimer
Best Director
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Runner-Up: Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Leading Performances
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall and The Zone Of Interest AND Emma Stone, Poor Things
Runners-Up: Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers, Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Supporting Performances
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret AND Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Runners-Up: Ryan Gosling, Barbie, Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best Screenplay
Andrew Haigh, All Of Us Strangers
Runner-Up: Samy Burch, May December
Best Cinematography
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Runner-Up: Rodrigo Prieto, Killers Of TheFlower Moon and Barbie
Best Editing
Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy Of A Fall
Runner-Up: Jonathan Alberts, All Of Us Strangers
Best Production Design
Sarah Greenwood, Barbie
Runner-Up: Shona Heath and James Price, Poor Things
Best Music/Score
Mica Levi, The Zone Of Interest
Runner-Up: Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy Of A Fall
Runner-Up: Totem
Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Runner-Up: The Eternal Memory
Best Animation
The Boy And The Heron
Runner-Up: Robot Dreams
New Generation
Celine Song, Past Lives.
