Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival [TIDF] has issued a strongly-worded statement deploring the attack against two trans people that took place in the city over the weekend.

“The news of the attack against two trans people, which took place on Saturday night at Aristotelous Square, filled us with anger and repugnance,” said a TIDF spokesperson. “The festival unreservedly and explicitly condemns any act of homophobic and racist violence, sending out a loud and clear message of tolerance, inclusivity, acceptance and visibility through the full scope of its actions.”

This week, TIDF is holding a Citizen Queer programme featuring LGBTQI+ documentaries, talks and presentations from acclaimed speakers, a line-up of films and the Mermaid Award. The festival is also supporting the upcoming EuroPride, scheduled to be held in Thessaloniki in June.

The programme is being held in the wake of Greece’s recent decision to legalise same sex marriage.

“We felt that it was crucial to organise a tribute that would shed light to the liberating act of self-determination,” festival director Orestis Andreadakis told Screendaily last week as he called for what he described as “the dismissal of obsolete mentalities.”

The festival repeated this message in yesterday’s statement, saying: “as we have repeatedly stated, the festival discards any acts of hatred and violence and the extremist voices of intolerance and racism, serving as an open platform of art, inclusivity and dialogue”.

According to multiple press reports, a mob of over 200 people gathered in the city’s main Aristotle square on Saturday night, verbally harassing and physically intimidating two 21 year- old “non-binary individuals.” The pair were pursued even after they took refuge in a restaurant and had bottles thrown at them after they left the restaurant. News outlet The Greek Reporter said the police arrived quickly at the scene and made over 20 arrests.

In view of the attack, there will be an extra focus on this week’s industry Agora session, ‘Talking Heads - Citizen Queer: Moving Beyond Trends and Box Ticking - On & Off the Screen’, at which industry delegates and members of the public will discuss issues relating to homophobia and inclusivity within the film industry.

The festival runs from March 7-17.