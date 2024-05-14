Signature Entertainment has acquired The Mother starring Everything Everywhere All At Once Michelle Yeoh for UK, Ireland and the Nordics from AGC.

French filmmaker Mélanie Laurent directs the action thriller, that Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce through Thunder Road, alongside Arthur Sarkissian and John Schramm. 30WEST will finance.

The film centres on a mother whose two teenage sons stumble into trouble with a Boston dirty cop and a crime ring, and must rekindle her past to keep them safe.

“The combination of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh with director Mélanie Laurent and the producers of John Wick immediately made this film very appealing to us,” said Signature’s chief commercial officer, Elizabeth Williams.