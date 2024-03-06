Dark Star Pictures has acquired US rights to M.H. Murray’s queer drama and Toronto premiere I Don’t Know Who You Are starring TIFF Rising Star Mark Clennon.

The story draws on Murray’s life and follows a gay working-class musician who, over the course of one intense weekend, struggles to obtain access to expensive preventative HIV medication after being sexually assaulted.

Clennon collaborated with Murray and Victoria Long on the screenplay. The distributor has released a first-look trailer, below.

I Don’t Know Who You Are will open in select US theatres in May with a digital release to follow in June. Vortex Media will distribute in select Canadian theatres starting in late April.

Dark Star president Michael Repsch negotiated the deal with Murray and producer Martine Brouillet.

“M.H. Murray’s poignant narrative not only brings attention to the often overlooked issue of sexual assault among gay men, but also delves deep into the complexities of our fractured healthcare system,” said Repsch.