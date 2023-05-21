Todd Haynes’ May December has taken the lead on Screen’s 2023 Cannes jury grid with an average rating of 3.

The psychological drama received two fours (excellent), from The Telegraph’s Tim Robey and filfan.com’s Ahmed Shawky, as well as eight threes (good) and two twos (average).

Click on the jury grid above for the most up-to-date version.

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman star in the US filmmaker’s fourth Competition entry centring around an actress researching a couple’s controversial romance for a film adaptation. Haynes’ last Competition title, Wonderstruck, scored 2.7 back in 2017.

Also landing on the jury grid is Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Banel & Adama, on a provisional 2.3. The French—Senegalese filmmaker’s debut, and the only debut in competition, scored seven twos and three threes, with two scores still oustanding.

Set in North Senegal, Banel & Adama follows a young couple who defy their family’s expectations to much disapproval.

Next up on the jury grid will be Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand and Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall.

For the first time this year, the jury grid is updating live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes dailies.