TorinoFilmLab (TFL) has selected features Titanic Ocean and Erratics to receive €50,000 each through its Co-Production Fund, doubling the number of grants offered from last year.

Titanic Ocean is the debut feature by Greek filmmaker Konstantina Kotzamani, and previously came through the TFL FeatureLab in 2018. Set in a school that trains teenage girls to be professional mermaids, a 16-year-old discovers a secret about life, love and the world’s end. It is produced by Greece’s Homemade Films – which receives the TFL award - with France’s Manny Films, Germany’s Wunderlust, Spain’s Frida Films, Romania’s deFilm and Japan’s Happinet Phantom Studios.

Chilean filmmaker Thomas Woodroffe’s debut Erratics follows the ghost of a cameraman that breaks free from being trapped in the glaciers of Patagonia, and is confronted with the change since he travelled there a century before. France’s La Belle Affaire is producing the film and receives the grant, with Chile’s Fiebre also producing.

Kotzamani has previously made short films Limbo and Electric Swan, the latter of which premiered at Venice Film Festival in 2019; where Woodroffe’s short Austral Fever also debuted.

The TFL Co-Production Fund is for feature co-productions between European and international producers, in advanced development stage. The selected projects will also receive tailored training with international consultants; and will participate in the TFL Meeting Event, which will run from November 23-25 this year in Turin, Italy.

The Fund, including the TFL Audience Design Fund, was created in 2014; it has previously supported projects including Lucrecia Martel’s Chocobar, and Deepak Rauniyar’s The Sky Is Mine.