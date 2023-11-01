Curzon Film will release Cord Jefferson’s Toronto’s people’s choice award winner American Fiction in the UK and Ireland on February 2, 2024, in a deal done with Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios.
“Curzon Film will be involved across all areas of the theatrical release, in close collaboration with the US,” said a Curzon spokesperson of the awards hopeful.
The satire starring Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross is an adaptation of the novel Erasure by Percival Everett about a novelist who is frustrated with how the establishment profits from Black entertainment based on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk writes his own outlandish ‘Black’ book under a pen name.
Co-stars are John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, Keith David, Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown.
It is the feature directorial debut from Jefferson, a former journalist turned TV writer, whose credits include The Good Place and Master Of None.
Orion Pictures through Amazon MGM Studios will release in the US on December 15.
