Hollywood’s annual round-up of most popular screenplays yet to be produced has been topped by Travis Braun’s Bad Boy.

The Black List is compiled from the suggestions of more than 375 film executives, each contributing the names of up to 10 favourite feature film screenplays that were written in, or associated with, 2023, and will not have begun principal photography during this calendar year.

It was founded by Franklin Leonard in 2005.

This year, scripts had to receive at least seven nominations to be included. “It has been said many times, but it’s worth repeating: The Black List is not a ‘best of’ list. It is, at best, a ‘most liked’ list,” impressed The Black List in the publication of the line-up.

Bad Boy follows a rescue dog that suspects his loving new owner is a serial killer, and received 49 mentions.

In second place is Stakehorse, with 47, from Justin Piasecki, about a racetrack veterinarian who runs an off-the-books ER for criminals finds his practice and life in jeopardy when he’s recruited for his patient’s heist. It is being produced by Hidden Pictures for Amazon/MGM.

Spoiler comes in third, with 42 nominations, from Jordan Rosenbloom, about a studio executive who finds himself trapped inside a hot new screenplay as the protagonist.

Also on the list is a satire from Kirill Baru and Eric Zimmerman about Tom Hanks getting kidnapped, plus several takes on true life stories: Jackson Kellard’s Didier, that explores the efforts of footballer Didier Drogba to end the bloody civil war in his home country of the Ivory Coast; Patsy from Filipe Coutinho, that promises the “unfiltered” life story of country singer Patsy Cline; The Profit From Andrew Ferguson, about the greatest loss of wealth in American history, of a $35bn fortune; and Jackson Kellard’s What’s My Age Again, about a Kansas teenager who found a loophole that enabled him to run for governor, inspiring a historic youth movement.

Previous titles to feature in The Black List include The King’s Speech, Slumdog Millionaire, Spotlight, Jojo Rabbit, Juno, Promising Young Woman, King Richard, Queen & Slim, May December and Air. Pure by Catherine Schetina topped last year’s list with 25 mentions.

The Black List top 10 of 2023

Synopses provided by The Black List

Bad Boy, Travis Braun (49 recommendations)

A rescue dog suspects his loving new owner is a serial killer.

Stakehorse, Justin Piasecki (47 recommendations)

A racetrack veterinarian who runs an off-the-books ER for criminals finds his practice and life in jeopardy when he’s recruited for his patient’s heist.

Prod. Hidden Pictures, Amazon/MGM

Spoiler, Jordan Rosenbloom (42 recommendations)

After passing on a hot new screenplay, a studio executive finds himself trapped as the protagonist inside the film and must regain control before the credits roll.

Head Games, Colin Liddle (25 recommendations)

A corporate spy poses as a personal chef to the disgraced founder of a neuroprosthetics firm in order to steal his seismic-shifting new invention from his secluded villa in Greece.

Prods. Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Everlast Pictures, Range Media Partners

Didier, Jackson Kellard (24 recommendations)

The inspiring true story of international soccer icon Didier Drogba and his efforts to end a bloody civil war in his home country of Ivory Coast; not just with the skill of his feet, but also with the power of his voice.

High Concept, Alex Kavutskiy and Ryan Perez (21 recommendations)

In the early 2000s, two totally opposite best friends, Mike (an uptight lawyer) and BJ (a stoner slacker), awake one morning to find that they have swapped bodies, are stuck in a time loop, and are afflicted with many other high-concept comedy premises of that era. Drawing upon their knowledge of those type of movies, Mike & BJ must learn their lesson(s) and get their lives back to normal.

Prod. Vertigo

Patsy, Filipe Coutinho (21 recommendations)

The untold and unfiltered true story of legendary country singer Patsy Cline, from her humble beginnings in Virginia to her untimely death at the height of her fame.

Forbidden Fruits, Meredith Alloway and Lily Houghton (20 recommendations)

Free People employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their ‘girl boss’ ways, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate. Based on Lily Houghton’s stage play: Of The Woman Came The Beginning Of Sin And Through Her We All Die.

Prod. MXN

Return To Sender, Russell Goldman (20 recommendations)

When a woman experiences delivery scams that grow increasingly personal and strange, she becomes hellbent on discovering her anonymous sender.

Prods. Comet Pictures, Molly Hallam

First You Hear Them, Sean Harrigan (19 recommendations)

A group of twenty-somethings try the ‘perfect drug’ for the first time. It’s only when they come down from the euphoric high that the hauntings begin: First you hear them. Then you see them. Then they come for you

Prods. Platinum Dunes, Cameron Alexander, Gille Klabin