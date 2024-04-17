Tribeca Festival will premiere new fims from Lily Gladstone, Jenna Ortega, Michael Cera, and Andrew McCarthy when it runs in New York from June 5-16.

The event will open with the world premiere of Trish Dalton and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge chronicling the life of the fashion designer.

Some 103 features – including 86 world premieres – from 114 filmmakers in 48 countries were selected from a record 13,016 submissions. Half of the films in competition are directed by women and 35% (36) of the selection hails from BIPOC filmmakers.

This year’s selection includes world premieres of Michael Angarano’s road movie Sacramento starring Cera, Angarano, and Kristen Stewart; McCarthy’s documentary BRATS in which the filmmaker catches up with fellow Brat-Packers Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald; Morrisa Maltz’s South Dakota-set drama Jazzy starring Gladstone; and Ortega from Wednesday in Tiffany Pauslen’s teen love story Winter Spring Summer Or Fall.

Also screening are Greg Kohs’ documentary The Thinking Game, about the life of artificial general intelligence scientist Demis Hassabis; Oliver Murray’s documentary about the origins of an iconic jazz festival in They All Came Out to Montreux (UK); and previously screened work including Christy Hall’s drama Daddio with Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn; and Karim Aïnouz’s Katherine Parr drama Firebrand (UK-USA) with Alicia Vikander and Jude Law.

The 23rd edition showcases political and topical films, among them Hacking Hate, which explores the role of social media in amplifying hate speech and extremism; McVeigh, Mike Ott’s portrayal of the Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh; America’s Burning, David Smick’s film about the economic roots of hate and division narrated by Michael Douglas; and Laura Warner’s The Cranes Call spotlighting war crimes investigators for the Clooney Foundation for Justice as they travel through Ukraine to build cases against the Russian military.