Jed Hart’s UK thriller Restless, has been picked up for UK-Ireland release by Metis Films and Thunderbird Releasing from AMP.

Metis and Thunderbird are equal partners on the release and are running the campaign together.

Restless world premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival 2024 and is set to receive its European premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival in March.

The film is Hart’s feature debut and is the story of a woman who finds her sanity pushed to the edge after a disruptive group of young men move in next door.

Lyndsey Marshal, Aston McAuley, Barry Ward, Kate Robbins, Denzel Baidoo, Matt Emery and Ciara Ford star.

Restless is produced by Benedict Turnbull, Iain Simpson, Jens Nielsen, Sophie Ede and Harri Kamalanathan for the UK’s Haus Pictures, in association with Belfast-based Village Films.

Restless was nominated for the Raindance maverick award at the 2024 Bifas.

UK filmmaker Hart’s previous credits include 2016 short Candy Floss, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and starred Barry Keoghan.