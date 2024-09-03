TrustNordisk has boarded international sales on Sylvia Le Fanu’s My Eternal Summer ahead of its world premiere at San Sebastian Film Festival this month.

The film will debut in the New Directors strand at San Sebastian. It is the debut feature for UK director Le Fanu, who has previously made shorts including Adnan’s Father and Amourteur.

My Eternal Summer follows a 15-year-old at the family summer house with her parents, for what will be the mother’s final time.

The film is written by Le Fanu and Mads Lind Knudsen, produced by Jeppe Wowk for Denmark’s Adomeit Film with support from the Danish Filminstitute, co-financed by FilmFyn, DR, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje and Create Europe Progamme – Media.

“ The film captures the bittersweet beauty of life’s fleeting moments, inviting audiences to reflect on the delicate balance between holding on and letting go,” said TrustNordisk managing director Susan Wendt. “It’s a very strong feature debut by talented Sylvia Le Fanu that offers a moving and universal experience that will resonate with viewers around the world.”

The 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival runs from September 20-28.