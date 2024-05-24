Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga faces up against The Garfield Movie at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend.

Warner Bros’ Furiosa opens in 715 locations, one of the widest openings of the year so far behind that of Studiocanal’s Back To Black (719) and fellow Warner Bros title Dune: Part Two (717).

The fifth instalment in the Mad Max franchise is opening wider than its predecessor Fury Road which debuted in 546 sites back in 2015. That film opened on £4.5m and went on to make £17.4m.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the titular Furiosa, an origin story surrounding the renegade warrior which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke. The action premiered at Cannes Film Festival last week.

Following closely behind is Sony’s The Garfield Movie aiming to capitalise on the half-term holidays in 662 locations.

The animation is releasing wider than last week’s family feature IF which had 650 sites. Universal’s smash hit Kung Fu Panda 4 debuted in 715 locations back in March.

Chris Pratt voices the infamous Garfield cat in this animated iteration surrounding a reunion with his father, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson. Other voice cast include Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham and Ving Rhames.

Festival titles pull into the station

Also opening this weekend is Park Circus’ re-release of Trainspotting into 427 sites. Danny Boyle’s 1996 Scottish drama made £12m at the UK and Ireland box office first time around.

Greg Kinnear and Isla Fisher star in US comedy The Present which opens in 151 cinemas for Verve Pictures. Christian Ditter’s film surrounds a boy who discovers an heirloom that can manipulate time and aims to use it to stop his parents from separating.

Indian thriller Thalavan is launching in 120 venues for Yash Raj Films. Directed and written by Jis Joy, the film explores hierarchy within a police station.

Fresh off its Cannes premiere, Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In opens in 76 sites for Trinity CineAsia. The Hong Kong period action drama, about a troubled young boy who ends up in a dangerous walled city, premiered in the festival’s Midnight Screenings strand.

Sundance 2023 prize winner Slow launches in 16 cinemas for Conic Film. Marija Kavtaradze’s Lithuanian romance follows a dancer and sign language interpreter who build an intimate bond.

Also from the festival circuit, Cannes 2023 title In Flames blazes into 11 venues for Blue Finch Films. The Pakistan-set drama centres around a mother and daughter coping with the death of the family’s patriarch.