UK film education charity Into Film has appointed Fiona Evans as its new CEO.

Evans takes over the post in April, succeeding Paul Reeve who announced his departure in October 2023.

The new CEO joins from the National Literacy Trust where she is director of school programmes, having worked in the education sector for over 20 years. Evans was also a part of the team responsible for rolling out the department of education’s Every Child a Reader initiative.

Eric Fellner, chair of the Into Film board and co-chair at Working Title, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fiona as the new CEO of Into Film. She joins the organisation at a pivotal time as it launches a new programme focused on screen careers, filmmaking and the use of film as a tool for learning in classrooms across the UK.”

Reeve was CEO since the charity was first founded in 2013. His replacement process was conducted by the Into Film board which also includes Barbara Broccoli and Col Needham.

Evans added: “I can’t wait to build on the brilliant work of this important charity, to broaden its reach and influence, opening up the power of film and moving image to all.”