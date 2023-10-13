Paul Reeve will step down as CEO of UK film education charity Into Film in the spring of 2024.

Reeve has held the position since the charity was first founded in 2013. During his tenure, Into Film has produced teaching resources, extracurricular film clubs, filmmaking projects with underrepresented young people as well as the UK’s first dedicated film streaming service for schools. The charity also hosts an annual Into Film Festival - the world’s largest free film festival for young people.

The Into Film board of trustees, which includes Eric Fellner and Barbara Broccoli, has started the recruitment process to appoint Reeve’s successor.

In a statement, Reeve said: “It has been a far from easy decision to leave an organisation and mission that I care so passionately about. However, with such strong foundations in place and exciting new opportunities opening up, not least around screen industry careers information and participatory filmmaking, this feels like the right time to step aside and pass the baton to a new CEO.

“The future success of the cultural and creative sectors will depend on a new generation of leaders and I hope to be able to support their development in the future.”