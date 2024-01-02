Leading the Hollywood studio 2023 box office rankings, Universal Pictures’ releases grossed a combined $1.94bn at the North American box office, while international added $2.97bn for a $4.91bn global haul, the studio executives said on Tuesday.

The studio became the first in 2023 to cross the $1bn threshold and posted five number one debuts, led by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which ended 2023 as the second highest-grossing film of the year in North America on $575m.

The other number one debuts were Fast X ($146.1m), Five Nights At Freddy’s ($137.3m), The Exorcist: Believer ($65.5m), and Knock At The Cabin ($35.4m).

Oppenheimer was not among them as it opened in second place on $82.5m over the July 21-23 weekend behind Warner Bros’ behemoth Barbie, which went on to become the biggest film of the year at the North American and global box office.

Christopher Nolan’s J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic finished 2023 as Universal’s second biggest film of the year in North America on $326.1m and ranks as the highest-grossing biopic of all time at the global box office on $952m, as well as the highest-grossing R-rated film of the year.

On $1.36bn, The Super Mario Bros. Movie finished the year as the highest-grossing animation and delivered the highest global debut on $377m (ahead of Barbie’s $356m), as well as the biggest Illumination debut of all time having overtaken Minions and Despicable Me 3 in like-for-like opening markets.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie ranks as the second biggest animation release of all time at the global box office behind Disney’s Frozen 2 on $1.45bn, and the number two animation of all time in North America behind Pixar’s Incredibles 2 on $609m.

Universal also claims the number one horror film at the global box office in Five Nights at Freddy’s with $290m.

Numbers from other studios are expected in the coming days.