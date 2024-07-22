UK-French director Jethro Massey’s debut feature Paul & Paulette Take A Bath is among the world premieres that will screen in next month’s Venice Critics’ Week.

The dark comedy is about a young American journalist and a French woman, whose friendship and flirtation develops around a dark game – going to the sites of historic crimes to recreate moments in the lives of victims and perpetrators. Marie Benati and Jérémie Galiana star.

Also in the line-up is Michael Preno’s Donald Trump documentary Homegrown, that follows three right-wing activists on Donald Trump’s 2020 US presidential campaign trail.

Iranian rock star turned Italy-based filmmaker Milad Tangshir’s fiction feature debut, Anywhere, Anytime, is also screening in Critics’ Week. His previous credits include virtual reality doc VR Free, which played at Venice. Anywhere, Anytime is about a young illegal immigrant in Turin.

Aude Léa Rapin’s France-Belgium co-production Planet B will open the section. Set in France in 2039 it is about a group of activists persecuted by the state who disappear without a trace.

Rapin’s debut feature Heroes Don’t Die played in Cannes Critics’ Week in 2019.



The closing-night film is French title Little Jaffna. Lawrence Valin’s debut follows a police officer tasked with infiltrating a criminal group known for extortion and money laundering for the benefit of Sri Lankan separatist rebels.

The 39th edition of Venice Critics’ Week runs from August 28 to September 7.

Venice Critics’ Week 2024

In competition

Anywhere, Anytime (It)

Dir. Milad Tangshi

Don’t Cry, Butterfly (Viet-Sing-Phil-Indo)

Dir. Dương Diệu Linh



Homegrown (US)

Dir. Michael Premo

No Sleep Till (US)

Dir. Alexandra Simpson

Paul & Paulette Take A Bath (UK)

Dir. Jethro Massey

Peacock (Austria-Ger)

Dir. Bernhard Wenger

Perfumed With Mint (Egy-Fr-Tunisia)

Dir. Muhammed Hamdy

Opening night film

Planet B (Fr-Belg)

Dir. Aude Léa Rapin

Closing night film

Little Jaffna (Fr)

Dir. Lawrence Valin