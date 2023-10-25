Visit Films will kick off talks at AFM in Santa Monica next week on San Sebastian absurdist comedy The Practice.

Martín Rejtman wrote and directed the Argentina-Chile-Portugal- Germany co-production about a recently separated yoga instructor with a knee injury who must deal with the search for a new home, a meddling mother, and a flirtatious student.

Esteban Bigliardi (The Delinquents, A Family Submerged), Camila Hirane (Fugitives), Manuela Oyarzún (The Good Life), and Amparo Noguera (Blanquita) star in the film from Un Puma, Quijote Films, Rosa Filmes, and Pandora Film Produktion.

Following its world premiere in Spain The Practice received its US premiere at New York Film Festival and screened at BFI London Film Festival.

Joaquim Sapinho, Victoria Marotta, Christoph Friedel, Florencia Larrea, Marta Alves, Jerónimo Quevedo, Giancarlo Nasi, Claudia Steffen, Fernando Bascuñán, and Rejtman served as producers.

Visit represents worldwide rights.