VMI Worldwide has boarded worldwide sales on RZR Cyber Protocol starring David Bianchi and Mena Suvari and has commenced talks with buyers in Berlin.

Set in a dystopian Los Angeles overrun by black marketeers, the thriller centres on a hacker wrestling with a moral dilemma after his neural implant invention designed to break into infrastructures and criminal networks wreaks havoc. Suvari plays a detective.

Yuri Alves, Christopher Folkens and Daniel J. Pico co-directed RZR Cyber Protocol from a screenplay by Pico and David Bianchi. Producers are Bianchi and Noelle Hubbell.

VMI Worldwide COO, productions and acquisitions Jessica Russo brokered the deal with Bianchi for Exertion Films on behalf of the producers and called the film “an immersive, high-stakes ride packed with relentless action set in a world so real you’ll feel tension in every frame”.

VMI Worldwide’s EFM sales roster includes music documentary I Was A Teenage Sex based on the novel by the punk band’s founding member Glen Matlock; and Robert Michael Ryan’s slasher film Popeye The Slayer Man.