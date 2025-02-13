US-based independent film financier TPC is expanding its financing offer, providing gap funding to movies starting with Gus Van Sant’s upcoming thriller Dead Man’s Wire.

TPC expects to provide gap financing for around 10-15 films a year.

Van Sant’s 18th feature film, Dead Man’s Wire stars Bill Skarsgård, Dacre Montgomery, Colman Domingo and Cary Elwes and recently wrapped principal photography in Louisville, Kentucky. Based on a true story, the film follows a former real estate developer who takes the mortgage banker who did him wrong hostage. WME Independent is handling world sales.

TPC has helped to finance over 400 films in the past 15 years, including Nicolas Cage-starring Longlegs, upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, starring Theo James and Elijah Wood, and Sundance 2025 Audience Award winner Twinless.

Until now, TPC has only been providing debt against collateral such as tax credits and distribution agreements that are already in place. But now it is adding gap financing against unsold territories to its offerings.

TPC’s parent company is The Forest Road Company, the owner of well-known media and entertainment investment bank ACF which is based in London and Los Angeles. TPC will also work with ACF on finance solutions for their global client base.

In a statement, the company said that expanding into flexible capital solutions addresses a key gap in the film financing landscape: “With the traditional model shifting— streamer content wars no longer at their peak and domestic pre-buys becoming less reliable— independent filmmakers face increasing challenges in securing full financing. TPC’s approach evaluates projects on a case-by-case basis, assessing unsold rights with the goal of championing compelling stories that need to be told.”

“Independent production is at a turning point, and our goal is to ensure that great films don’t fall through the cracks due to financial challenges,” said Ali Jazayeri, head of global lending at TPC. “By expanding our business, we are strengthening our ability to back filmmakers in a way that allows creative visions to come to life without unnecessary financial roadblocks.”

Dead Man’s Wire producer Cassian Elwes said: “When production challenges arise, having a financing partner who can move quickly and efficiently is essential.



”TPC stepped in at the last minute and closed rapidly to ensure that Dead Man’s Wire remained on track without any disruptions. Their ability to navigate complex financing situations makes them invaluable to the indie film space, and I look forward to continuing our relationship for many movies to come.”