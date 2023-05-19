Wang Bing’s documentary Youth (Spring) took the early lead on Screen’s 2023 Cannes jury grid, with a 2.7 average score.

A 212-minute chronicle of the lives of Chinese people who come from rural areas to work in a textile factory near Shanghai, it scored seven threes (good) from our critics, with one four (excellent) from Le Monde’s Clarisse Fabre. Scores of two (average) from The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin and Tim Robey, and Positif’s Michel Ciment, and a one (poor) from filfan.com’s Ahmed Shawky pushed the average down.

Wang Bing was previously in Cannes with 2018 Midnight Screening Dead Souls.

The first scores for Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s paramedic drama Black Flies, starring Tye Sheridan and Sean Penn, have also come in. It’s earned three twos so far, plus a one from The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, a three from The Telegraph critics, and an X (bad) from Le Monde. It currently sits at 1.3 with more scores to come in today.

Click on the jury grid above for the most up-to-date version.

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, with a 2.3, and Catherine Corsini’s Homecoming, on 2.0, kicked off the grid yesterday.

Next up is Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest.

For the first time this year, the jury grid will update live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes dailies.