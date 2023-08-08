Priya Dogra, Warner Bros Discovery’s president and manager director for EMEA, is to leave the business later this year.

Her departure comes just over a year after she was appointed to the role following the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. London-based Dogra previously held the same position at WarnerMedia.

Warner Bros Discovery’s EMEA leadership team will now report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery president of international Gerhard Zeiler.

Zeiler informed staff of Dogra’s departure in a memo this afternoon (August 8), acknowledging it would “come as a surprise to many, especially because Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure.”

He said that she had “shepherded the business through several organisational changes proving herself a strategic and empathetic leader.”

Dogra has worked at the company for 14 years, with previous roles including head of mergers & acquisitions for Time Warner and head of strategy and corporate development for WarnerMedia.

In June 2022, Dogra unveiled her new EMEA leadership team for the combined Warner Bros Discovery, spanning theatrical, streaming and networks.

Zeiler wrote: “I have known Priya since I joined Turner in 2012 and she is a world-class executive, whose knowledge of our industry, and especially the international media landscape, is extraordinary. She is as much an expert in the commercial side of our business as she is passionate and knowledgeable about content.”

Dogra’s departure comes a few weeks after news that president of international TV distribution Robert Blair is leaving after 25 years at the company. Like Dogra, his role is not being replaced.