Warner Bros has acquired global rights to Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Wuthering Heights, after what the studio describes as a “fierce bidding war”.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, will play in cinemas worldwide through Warner Bros.

Fennell has written and will direct and produce the feature adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel. MRC is financing the film, which Robbie’s LuckyChap is producing. Production dates are not yet confirmed.

Run by Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, LuckyChap has a multi-year first look feature film deal with Warner Bros. The companies collaborated on last year’s mega-hit Barbie.

“From the moment we were introduced to Emerald’s vision for the film, and with an incredible cast led by Margot and Jacob, we were instantly committed to forging a partnership with this team to ensure the movie was brought to theaters around the world,” said a statement from Warner Bros Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy.

Wuthering Heights will be Fennell’s next feature after 2023’s Saltburn, also produced by MRC and LuckyChap.