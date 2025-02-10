UK action star of John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Killer’s Game Scott Adkins leads the cast of action thriller Breaking Cover, with the UK’s WestEnd launching sales at the upcoming EFM.

Dutch filmmaker Adrian Bol directs the story of a seemingly ordinary back-office worker whose father-daughter hunting trip turns into a relentless fight for survival, when they stumble upon an execution in an isolated North American forest, and the father’s past as a covert operative is unearthed.

The shoot will begin in the UK in May 2025. The project is produced by the UK’s Mark Foligno – an executive producer on The King’s Speech and Freud’s Last Session – and Alla Belaya through Sankara Media in association with Hyron. Foligno, Belaya and Adkins previously worked together on 2020 film Legacy Of Lies.

Director Bol describes Breaking Cover as a “relentless, immersive survival thriller” and will use “handheld, steady cam, and drones to ensure the camera never stops moving. The audience will feel every pulse of danger, every moment of desperation, fully immersed in this high-stakes journey.”